NEET Cut Off Goa: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks And Trends
NEET Cut Off: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Bardez declares the NEET cutoff for admission into the colleges of Goa through state counselling. NEET cutoff Goa will include the opening and closing ranks/marks at which admission is offered into the medical/dental colleges of the state.
The cutoff is generally the closing rank at which admission closes and is released after the counselling process.
NEET cutoff Goa will include the opening and closing ranks/marks at which admission is offered into the medical/dental colleges of the state.
There are various factors that play a significant role in determining the admission cutoff, these are:
Number of students appearing in NEET UG 2020
Marks obtained in NEET
Level of difficulties in exam
Availability of seats
The cutoff will be released separately for admission through the state quota and All India quota (AIQ). State quota counselling will be conducted for 85% state quota seats in government medical/dental colleges and 100% seats in the private colleges of the state by DTE, Bardez. While allotment for 15% AIQ seats will be done by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) based on NEET scores.
DTE, Goa has not released the NEET cutoff Goa for 85% state quota seats and will be available as soon as the authority releases it. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NEET 2019 All India Quota cutoff for reference.
NEET 2019 Cutoff MBBS - All India Quota
Medical Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Goa Medical College, Panaji
6713
605
NEET 2019 Cutoff BDS - All India Quota
Dental Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Goa Dental College & Hospital, Goa
16823
568
NEET 2020 has been conducted on September 13. All India and State Counselling will start after the declaration of the result.