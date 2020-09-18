NEET Cut Off Goa: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks And Trends

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Bardez declares the NEET cutoff for admission into the colleges of Goa through state counselling. The cutoff is generally the closing rank at which admission closes and is released after the counselling process.

NEET cutoff Goa will include the opening and closing ranks/marks at which admission is offered into the medical/dental colleges of the state.

There are various factors that play a significant role in determining the admission cutoff, these are:

Number of students appearing in NEET UG 2020

Marks obtained in NEET

Level of difficulties in exam

Availability of seats

The cutoff will be released separately for admission through the state quota and All India quota (AIQ). State quota counselling will be conducted for 85% state quota seats in government medical/dental colleges and 100% seats in the private colleges of the state by DTE, Bardez. While allotment for 15% AIQ seats will be done by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) based on NEET scores.

DTE, Goa has not released the NEET cutoff Goa for 85% state quota seats and will be available as soon as the authority releases it. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NEET 2019 All India Quota cutoff for reference.

NEET 2019 Cutoff MBBS - All India Quota





Medical Colleges College Name General Rank Scores Goa Medical College, Panaji 6713 605





NEET 2019 Cutoff BDS - All India Quota





Dental Colleges College Name General Rank Scores Goa Dental College & Hospital, Goa 16823 568





NEET 2020 has been conducted on September 13. All India and State Counselling will start after the declaration of the result.