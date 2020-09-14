NEET Cut Off For Karnataka: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for admission into the seats offered through the state quota in Karnataka. KEA will conduct the counselling and release the cutoff for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges for MBBS/BDS course. NEET Cutoff for Karantaka is released in the form of opening and closing rank by the authorities.

The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted in the medical/dental college on the basis of NEET marks.

The cutoff would be decided after examining certain factors. Factors determining the cutoffs are:

The difficulty level of NEET 2020

Category of the candidate

Availability of seats for admission into the colleges

Number of candidates who appeared for the exam and applied for admission

Apart from the factors mentioned above, preferences that are given by the candidate during the choice filling process also plays a key role in the seat allotment process. Previous years’ cutoff gives an idea to the candidates while making their choices for colleges.

The details of the NEET 2019 Cutoff for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats in Karnataka are given in the table below.

Karnataka MBBS cutoff 2019 - 15% AIQ seats College Name General Rank Scores Bangalore Medical College,Bangalore 1372 644 Belgaum Institute of Medical Science, Belgaum 9277 594 Bidar Instittute of Medical Science, Bidar 10751 588 Bowring lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute 8765 596 C. Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar 11665 585 Raichur Institute of Medical Science, Raichur 11641 585 Shimoga Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga 10938 -- Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan 10154 590 Mandya Institute of Medical Science, Mandya 9159 594 Karnatak Institute of Medical Science, Hubli 8115 598









Karnataka Medical Cutoff 2019 for 85% state quota seats Name of College Quota (Miscellaneous) General Rank Score Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore Government 17259 567 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore Government 102188 428 Private 94293 437 Private (open to all) -- -- Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore Government 94124 437 Private 78092 457 Private (open to all) -- -- M.S.Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore Government 77908 457 Private 63938 477 Private (open to all) -- -- Khwaja Bande Nawaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga Government 78950 456 Private 140562 389 Private (open to all) -- -- M.V.J.Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore Government 102807 427 Private 102898 427 Private (open to all) -- -- Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore Government 97066 434 Private 84034 450 Private (open to all) -- -- A.J.Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore Government 105077 425 Private 91641 440 Private (open to all) -- -- St John Medical College, Bangalore Government -- -- Private 34157 528 Private (open to all) -- -- Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga Government 104036 426 Private 111358 418 Private (open to all) -- --





Karnataka BDS cutoff of NEET 2019 for 85% state quota seats Name of College Quota (Miscellaneous) General Rank Score Government Dental College, Bangalore Government 111787 417 Private -- -- Private (open to all) -- -- Dr.M.R.Ambedkar Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore Government 137497 392 Private 283673 285 Private (open to all) -- -- Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore Government 139135 400 Private 309432 270 Private (open to all) -- -- M.S.Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore Government 122609 406 Private 198559 340 Private (open to all) -- -- AECS Maruti College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore Government 142646 387 Private 349058 250 Private (open to all) -- -- Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences, Bangalore Government 140446 389 Private 331122 259 Private (open to all) -- -- Oxford Dental College, Bangalore Government 173398 360 Private 377986 236 Private (open to all) -- -- Sri Rajiv Gandhi Dental College, Bangalore Government 188066 348 Private 387765 232 Private (open to all) -- -- RajaRajeshwari Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore Government 172219 361 Private 397956 227 Private (open to all) -- -- Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Dental College, Bangalore Government 145389 384 Private 310802 269 Private (open to all) -- --





The cutoff for 15% All India Quota seats in government medical/dental colleges of Karnataka would be declared by Medical Counselling Committe (MCC) on the basis of NEET scores. Only the NEET qualified candidates would be eligible to apply for admission into the colleges of Karnataka.