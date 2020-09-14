NEET Cut Off For Karnataka: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

  • Home
NEET Cut Off: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for admission into the seats offered through the state quota in Karnataka. NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) has now been released. Check Cutoff and how to download here.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 1:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for admission into the seats offered through the state quota in Karnataka. KEA will conduct the counselling and release the cutoff for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges for MBBS/BDS course. NEET Cutoff for Karantaka is released in the form of opening and closing rank by the authorities.

The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted in the medical/dental college on the basis of NEET marks.

The cutoff would be decided after examining certain factors. Factors determining the cutoffs are:

  • The difficulty level of NEET 2020

  • Category of the candidate

  • Availability of seats for admission into the colleges

  • Number of candidates who appeared for the exam and applied for admission

Apart from the factors mentioned above, preferences that are given by the candidate during the choice filling process also plays a key role in the seat allotment process. Previous years’ cutoff gives an idea to the candidates while making their choices for colleges.

The details of the NEET 2019 Cutoff for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats in Karnataka are given in the table below.

Karnataka MBBS cutoff 2019 - 15% AIQ seats

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Bangalore Medical College,Bangalore

1372

644

Belgaum Institute of Medical Science, Belgaum

9277

594

Bidar Instittute of Medical Science, Bidar

10751

588

Bowring lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute

8765

596

C. Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar

11665

585

Raichur Institute of Medical Science, Raichur

11641

585

Shimoga Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga

10938

--

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan

10154

590

Mandya Institute of Medical Science, Mandya

9159

594

Karnatak Institute of Medical Science, Hubli

8115

598



Karnataka Medical Cutoff 2019 for 85% state quota seats

Name of College

Quota (Miscellaneous)

General

Rank

Score

Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore

Government

17259

567

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore

Government

102188

428

Private

94293

437

Private (open to all)

--

--

Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore

Government

94124

437

Private

78092

457

Private (open to all)

--

--

M.S.Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore

Government

77908

457

Private

63938

477

Private (open to all)

--

--

Khwaja Bande Nawaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

Government

78950

456

Private

140562

389

Private (open to all)

--

--

M.V.J.Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore

Government

102807

427

Private

102898

427

Private (open to all)

--

--

Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore

Government

97066

434

Private

84034

450

Private (open to all)

--

--

A.J.Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore

Government

105077

425

Private

91641

440

Private (open to all)

--

--

St John Medical College, Bangalore

Government

--

--

Private

34157

528

Private (open to all)

--

--

Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga

Government

104036

426

Private

111358

418

Private (open to all)

--

--


Karnataka BDS cutoff of NEET 2019 for 85% state quota seats

Name of College

Quota (Miscellaneous)

General

Rank

Score

Government Dental College, Bangalore

Government

111787

417

Private

--

--

Private (open to all)

--

--

Dr.M.R.Ambedkar Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore

Government

137497

392

Private

283673

285

Private (open to all)

--

--

Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore

Government

139135

400

Private

309432

270

Private (open to all)

--

--

M.S.Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore

Government

122609

406

Private

198559

340

Private (open to all)

--

--

AECS Maruti College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore

Government

142646

387

Private

349058

250

Private (open to all)

--

--

Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences, Bangalore

Government

140446

389

Private

331122

259

Private (open to all)

--

--

Oxford Dental College, Bangalore

Government

173398

360

Private

377986

236

Private (open to all)

--

--

Sri Rajiv Gandhi Dental College, Bangalore

Government

188066

348

Private

387765

232

Private (open to all)

--

--

RajaRajeshwari Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore

Government

172219

361

Private

397956

227

Private (open to all)

--

--

Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Dental College, Bangalore

Government

145389

384

Private

310802

269

Private (open to all)

--

--


The cutoff for 15% All India Quota seats in government medical/dental colleges of Karnataka would be declared by Medical Counselling Committe (MCC) on the basis of NEET scores. Only the NEET qualified candidates would be eligible to apply for admission into the colleges of Karnataka.

