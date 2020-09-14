NEET Cut Off For Karnataka: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for admission into the seats offered through the state quota in Karnataka.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for admission into the seats offered through the state quota in Karnataka. KEA will conduct the counselling and release the cutoff for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges for MBBS/BDS course. NEET Cutoff for Karantaka is released in the form of opening and closing rank by the authorities.
The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted in the medical/dental college on the basis of NEET marks.
The cutoff would be decided after examining certain factors. Factors determining the cutoffs are:
The difficulty level of NEET 2020
Category of the candidate
Availability of seats for admission into the colleges
Number of candidates who appeared for the exam and applied for admission
Apart from the factors mentioned above, preferences that are given by the candidate during the choice filling process also plays a key role in the seat allotment process. Previous years’ cutoff gives an idea to the candidates while making their choices for colleges.
The details of the NEET 2019 Cutoff for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats in Karnataka are given in the table below.
Karnataka MBBS cutoff 2019 - 15% AIQ seats
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Bangalore Medical College,Bangalore
1372
644
Belgaum Institute of Medical Science, Belgaum
9277
594
Bidar Instittute of Medical Science, Bidar
10751
588
Bowring lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute
8765
596
C. Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
11665
585
Raichur Institute of Medical Science, Raichur
11641
585
Shimoga Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga
10938
--
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
10154
590
Mandya Institute of Medical Science, Mandya
9159
594
Karnatak Institute of Medical Science, Hubli
8115
598
Karnataka Medical Cutoff 2019 for 85% state quota seats
Name of College
Quota (Miscellaneous)
General
Rank
Score
Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore
Government
17259
567
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore
Government
102188
428
Private
94293
437
Private (open to all)
--
--
Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
Government
94124
437
Private
78092
457
Private (open to all)
--
--
M.S.Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore
Government
77908
457
Private
63938
477
Private (open to all)
--
--
Khwaja Bande Nawaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
Government
78950
456
Private
140562
389
Private (open to all)
--
--
M.V.J.Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore
Government
102807
427
Private
102898
427
Private (open to all)
--
--
Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore
Government
97066
434
Private
84034
450
Private (open to all)
--
--
A.J.Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore
Government
105077
425
Private
91641
440
Private (open to all)
--
--
St John Medical College, Bangalore
Government
--
--
Private
34157
528
Private (open to all)
--
--
Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga
Government
104036
426
Private
111358
418
Private (open to all)
--
--
Karnataka BDS cutoff of NEET 2019 for 85% state quota seats
Name of College
Quota (Miscellaneous)
General
Rank
Score
Government Dental College, Bangalore
Government
111787
417
Private
--
--
Private (open to all)
--
--
Dr.M.R.Ambedkar Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore
Government
137497
392
Private
283673
285
Private (open to all)
--
--
Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore
Government
139135
400
Private
309432
270
Private (open to all)
--
--
M.S.Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore
Government
122609
406
Private
198559
340
Private (open to all)
--
--
AECS Maruti College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore
Government
142646
387
Private
349058
250
Private (open to all)
--
--
Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences, Bangalore
Government
140446
389
Private
331122
259
Private (open to all)
--
--
Oxford Dental College, Bangalore
Government
173398
360
Private
377986
236
Private (open to all)
--
--
Sri Rajiv Gandhi Dental College, Bangalore
Government
188066
348
Private
387765
232
Private (open to all)
--
--
RajaRajeshwari Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore
Government
172219
361
Private
397956
227
Private (open to all)
--
--
Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Dental College, Bangalore
Government
145389
384
Private
310802
269
Private (open to all)
--
--
The cutoff for 15% All India Quota seats in government medical/dental colleges of Karnataka would be declared by Medical Counselling Committe (MCC) on the basis of NEET scores. Only the NEET qualified candidates would be eligible to apply for admission into the colleges of Karnataka.