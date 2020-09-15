NEET Cut Off For Himachal Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cutoff Himachal Pradesh mentions the rank and scores of the last candidate who gets admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state. The cutoff will be different for All India Quota (AIQ) seats and for state quota seats depending on the candidates category. Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla will release the HP NEET Cutoff for admission to the 85% seats in government colleges and all the seats in private medical/dental colleges of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh state quota cutoff or allotment for 2019 was not released. HPU has not released state quota cutoff for HP yet, and it will be provided as soon as it will be released officially. In the meantime, aspirants can check the AIQ cutoff below.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the cutoff for 15% AIQ seats in government colleges. NEET Cutoff for HP will depend on factors like exam difficulty, total applicants, seat availability, category, among others.

NEET HP cutoff would help candidates during the choice filling and the admission process. Since the cutoff for this year has not been published yet, previous years cutoff can be helpful for candidates in decision making during the choice filling process. NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ admissions in Himachal Pradesh has been mentioned below:

NEET 2019 Cutoff- All India Quota





Medical Colleges College name General Rank Scores Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla 2672 630 Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda 5835 610 Dr. YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan 7112 603 Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba 7733 600 Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College. Mandi 6535 606 Government Medical College Hamirpur 7511 601





Dental Colleges College name General Rank Scores Government Dental College, Shimla 17337 566





Admission to 870 MBBS and 355 BDS seats in the colleges of Himachal Pradesh will be offered on the basis of marks/rank of the candidate in the NEET exam. Candidates need to meet the required cutoff to get a seat.