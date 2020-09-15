NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

Directorate of Medical and Research, Haryana is the concerned authority to declare the NEET cutoff for state quota admissions in Haryana. Admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state is done on the basis of marks of candidates in the NEET examination and only the qualified candidates can apply for admission. NEET Cutoff is the minimum rank that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat. Cutoff contains the All India Rank and the marks secured by the candidates in the exam.

Several factors are considered while determining the cutoff by the authorities such as the level of difficulties in the question paper, the availability of seats for Haryana MBBS/BDS admission, the number of candidates applying for admission, and others.

The category of the candidates and the choices filled by them during the counselling process also plays a major role.

Candidates can check the NEET Cutoff Haryana for the previous year to have a prior idea about the cutoffs.

Haryana NEET Cutoff 2019- All India Quota Seats



Medical Colleges College name General Rank Scores PT. B.D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 1825 638 Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal 4355 618 Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College 6360 607 SHKM Government Medical College, Nalhar, Mewat, Haryana 6735 605 BPS Government Medical College, Sonepat 5895 609





Dental Colleges College name General Rank Scores Government Dental College, Pt. BDS University of Health Sciences, Rohtak 15747 572





Haryana NEET Cutoff 2019- State Quota Seats



Government Medical Colleges Name Of College UR (NEET Marks) Bhagat Phool Singh GMC (For Women), Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat. 593 ESIC, Faridabad 592 Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal 605 Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar 579 Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak 619 Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati GMC, Nalhar, Nuh 585





Private Medical College Name Of College UR (NEET Marks) Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahbad, Kurukshetra 430 N.C Medical College,Israna, Panipat 362 SGT Medical College & Research Institute Budhera, Gurugram (Under Private University) 276





Dental Colleges Name of College UR (NEET Marks) PGIDS, Rohtak 555 JCD Dental College, Sirsa 355





NEET Haryana cutoff for 15% All India Quota seats is declared by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while for the 85% seats in the government medical/dental colleges are declared by DMER, Haryana.