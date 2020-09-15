NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
Directorate of Medical and Research, Haryana is the concerned authority to declare the NEET cutoff for state quota admissions in Haryana. Admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state is done on the basis of marks of candidates in the NEET examination and only the qualified candidates can apply for admission. NEET Cutoff is the minimum rank that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat. Cutoff contains the All India Rank and the marks secured by the candidates in the exam.
Several factors are considered while determining the cutoff by the authorities such as the level of difficulties in the question paper, the availability of seats for Haryana MBBS/BDS admission, the number of candidates applying for admission, and others.
The category of the candidates and the choices filled by them during the counselling process also plays a major role.
Candidates can check the NEET Cutoff Haryana for the previous year to have a prior idea about the cutoffs.
Haryana NEET Cutoff 2019- All India Quota Seats
Medical Colleges
College name
General
Rank
Scores
PT. B.D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
1825
638
Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal
4355
618
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College
6360
607
SHKM Government Medical College, Nalhar, Mewat, Haryana
6735
605
BPS Government Medical College, Sonepat
5895
609
Dental Colleges
College name
General
Rank
Scores
Government Dental College, Pt. BDS University of Health Sciences, Rohtak
15747
572
Haryana NEET Cutoff 2019- State Quota Seats
Government Medical Colleges
Name Of College
UR (NEET Marks)
Bhagat Phool Singh GMC (For Women), Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat.
593
ESIC, Faridabad
592
Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal
605
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar
579
Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak
619
Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati GMC, Nalhar, Nuh
585
Private Medical College
Name Of College
UR (NEET Marks)
Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahbad, Kurukshetra
430
N.C Medical College,Israna, Panipat
362
SGT Medical College & Research Institute Budhera, Gurugram (Under Private University)
276
Dental Colleges
Name of College
UR (NEET Marks)
PGIDS, Rohtak
555
JCD Dental College, Sirsa
355
NEET Haryana cutoff for 15% All India Quota seats is declared by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while for the 85% seats in the government medical/dental colleges are declared by DMER, Haryana.