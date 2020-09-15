  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cutoff is the minimum rank that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat. Cutoff contains the All India Rank and the marks secured by the candidates in the exam.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 1:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Cut Off For Himachal Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
DMK MP Raises NEET Exam Issue In Rajya Sabha
Tamil Nadu Board Students Face Problems As NEET Is Based On CBSE Syllabus: Minister
NEET 2020 Paper Analysis: NCERT Syllabus Followed; Questions Were Easy As Compared To The Last Year
Ladakh: 520 Students Appeared In First-Ever NEET Exam In The Union Territory
NEET Cut Off For Karnataka: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
New Delhi:

Directorate of Medical and Research, Haryana is the concerned authority to declare the NEET cutoff for state quota admissions in Haryana. Admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state is done on the basis of marks of candidates in the NEET examination and only the qualified candidates can apply for admission. NEET Cutoff is the minimum rank that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat. Cutoff contains the All India Rank and the marks secured by the candidates in the exam.

Several factors are considered while determining the cutoff by the authorities such as the level of difficulties in the question paper, the availability of seats for Haryana MBBS/BDS admission, the number of candidates applying for admission, and others.
The category of the candidates and the choices filled by them during the counselling process also plays a major role.
Candidates can check the NEET Cutoff Haryana for the previous year to have a prior idea about the cutoffs.

Haryana NEET Cutoff 2019- All India Quota Seats

Medical Colleges

College name

General

Rank

Scores

PT. B.D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

1825

638

Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal

4355

618

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College

6360

607

SHKM Government Medical College, Nalhar, Mewat, Haryana

6735

605

BPS Government Medical College, Sonepat

5895

609


Dental Colleges

College name

General

Rank

Scores

Government Dental College, Pt. BDS University of Health Sciences, Rohtak

15747

572


Haryana NEET Cutoff 2019- State Quota Seats

Government Medical Colleges

Name Of College

UR (NEET Marks)

Bhagat Phool Singh GMC (For Women), Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat.

593

ESIC, Faridabad

592

Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal

605

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar

579

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

619

Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati GMC, Nalhar, Nuh

585


Private Medical College

Name Of College

UR (NEET Marks)

Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahbad, Kurukshetra

430

N.C Medical College,Israna, Panipat

362

SGT Medical College & Research Institute Budhera, Gurugram (Under Private University)

276


Dental Colleges

Name of College

UR (NEET Marks)

PGIDS, Rohtak

555

JCD Dental College, Sirsa

355


NEET Haryana cutoff for 15% All India Quota seats is declared by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while for the 85% seats in the government medical/dental colleges are declared by DMER, Haryana.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Exam NEET Cut-off Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket Released @Ignou.ac.in, Direct Link Here
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket Released @Ignou.ac.in, Direct Link Here
IGNOU TEE June Admit Card 2020 Not Required To Give Exam, Know More
IGNOU TEE June Admit Card 2020 Not Required To Give Exam, Know More
Alternative Academic Calendar For Class 9-12 Released Amid COVID-19
Alternative Academic Calendar For Class 9-12 Released Amid COVID-19
CAT 2020: Registrations To End Tomorrow, Check How To Apply
CAT 2020: Registrations To End Tomorrow, Check How To Apply
NEET Cut Off For Himachal Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off For Himachal Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................