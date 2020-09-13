NEET Cut Off For Bihar: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is responsible for publishing the NEET cutoff. The cutoff will be released for 85% state quota seats in government and all seats in private medical/dental colleges. The cutoff is specified as the minimum rank and score that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat in the colleges. NEET Bihar cutoff varies for each category and institute.
The cutoff of Bihar MBBS/BDS for 15% All India Quota seats will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The cutoff is determined on the basis of the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates appeared, seat6s available and other factors.
NEET 2020 cutoff for Bihar will be different for All India Quota seats and State quota seats. The cutoff also changes every year, however, it is important for candidates to know where they stand, and therefore the NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ and state quota admission for Bihar has been provided below.
NEET 2019 Cutoff- All India Quota
Medical colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya
9838
591
Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai
7575
601
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur
9201
594
Nalanda Medical College, Patna
5760
610
Government Medical College, Bettiah
10398
590
Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda
7599
601
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
4521
617
Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur
9292
594
Patna Medical College, Patna
1973
637
AIQ Bihar BDS Cutoff 2019
Dental colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna
14090
577
NEET 2019 Cutoff - State Quota
Medical Colleges
Institute
UR
Rank
Score
A.N.M.M.C.Gaya
11326
586
D.M.C.Laheriasarai
9039
595
G. M. C. Bettiah
13985
577
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
6191
607
J.L.N.M.C.Bhagalpur
8616
596
K.M.C. Katihar
54576
491
Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & hospital, Saharsa
105637
424
M.G.M.M.C. Kishanganj
66749
473
Madhubani Medical College , Madhubani
109185
420
N.M.C.H. Sasaram
90859
441
N.M.C.Patna
8200
598
S.K.M.C.Muzaffarpur
7906
600
V.I.M.S.Pawapuri
12550
582
P.M.C.Patna
4552
617
Dental Colleges
Institute
UR
Rank
Score
Budha Inst. Of Dental Science & Hospital
145596
384
Mithila Minority Dental College & Hospital
147542
382
P.D.C. Patna
16146
571
Sarjug Dental College & Hospital Laheriasara
149285
381
NEET 2020 Counselling for admission to the 15% All India Quota Seats will be conducted by MCC and for state quota seats by the state counselling authority. NEET 2020 qualified candidates would be able to participate in the counselling process. The entrance exam will be held on September 13.