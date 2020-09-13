NEET Cut Off For Bihar: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is responsible for publishing the NEET cutoff. The cutoff will be released for 85% state quota seats in government and all seats in private medical/dental colleges. The cutoff is specified as the minimum rank and score that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat in the colleges. NEET Bihar cutoff varies for each category and institute.

The cutoff of Bihar MBBS/BDS for 15% All India Quota seats will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The cutoff is determined on the basis of the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates appeared, seat6s available and other factors.

NEET 2020 cutoff for Bihar will be different for All India Quota seats and State quota seats. The cutoff also changes every year, however, it is important for candidates to know where they stand, and therefore the NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ and state quota admission for Bihar has been provided below.

NEET 2019 Cutoff- All India Quota





Medical colleges College Name General Rank Scores Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya 9838 591 Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai 7575 601 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur 9201 594 Nalanda Medical College, Patna 5760 610 Government Medical College, Bettiah 10398 590 Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda 7599 601 Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna 4521 617 Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur 9292 594 Patna Medical College, Patna 1973 637





AIQ Bihar BDS Cutoff 2019





Dental colleges College Name General Rank Scores Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna 14090 577





NEET 2019 Cutoff - State Quota





Medical Colleges Institute UR Rank Score A.N.M.M.C.Gaya 11326 586 D.M.C.Laheriasarai 9039 595 G. M. C. Bettiah 13985 577 I.G.I.M.S. Patna 6191 607 J.L.N.M.C.Bhagalpur 8616 596 K.M.C. Katihar 54576 491 Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & hospital, Saharsa 105637 424 M.G.M.M.C. Kishanganj 66749 473 Madhubani Medical College , Madhubani 109185 420 N.M.C.H. Sasaram 90859 441 N.M.C.Patna 8200 598 S.K.M.C.Muzaffarpur 7906 600 V.I.M.S.Pawapuri 12550 582 P.M.C.Patna 4552 617





Dental Colleges Institute UR Rank Score Budha Inst. Of Dental Science & Hospital 145596 384 Mithila Minority Dental College & Hospital 147542 382 P.D.C. Patna 16146 571 Sarjug Dental College & Hospital Laheriasara 149285 381





NEET 2020 Counselling for admission to the 15% All India Quota Seats will be conducted by MCC and for state quota seats by the state counselling authority. NEET 2020 qualified candidates would be able to participate in the counselling process. The entrance exam will be held on September 13.