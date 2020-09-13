  • Home
NEET Cut Off For Bihar: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is responsible for publishing the NEET cutoff. The cutoff will be released for 85% state quota seats in government and all seats in private medical/dental colleges.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is responsible for publishing the NEET cutoff. The cutoff will be released for 85% state quota seats in government and all seats in private medical/dental colleges. The cutoff is specified as the minimum rank and score that candidates should secure in the exam to have greater chances of getting a seat in the colleges. NEET Bihar cutoff varies for each category and institute.

The cutoff of Bihar MBBS/BDS for 15% All India Quota seats will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The cutoff is determined on the basis of the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates appeared, seat6s available and other factors.

NEET 2020 cutoff for Bihar will be different for All India Quota seats and State quota seats. The cutoff also changes every year, however, it is important for candidates to know where they stand, and therefore the NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ and state quota admission for Bihar has been provided below.

NEET 2019 Cutoff- All India Quota


Medical colleges

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya

9838

591

Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai

7575

601

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

9201

594

Nalanda Medical College, Patna

5760

610

Government Medical College, Bettiah

10398

590

Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda

7599

601

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

4521

617

Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur

9292

594

Patna Medical College, Patna

1973

637


AIQ Bihar BDS Cutoff 2019


Dental colleges

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna

14090

577


NEET 2019 Cutoff - State Quota


Medical Colleges

Institute

UR

Rank

Score

A.N.M.M.C.Gaya

11326

586

D.M.C.Laheriasarai

9039

595

G. M. C. Bettiah

13985

577

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

6191

607

J.L.N.M.C.Bhagalpur

8616

596

K.M.C. Katihar

54576

491

Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & hospital, Saharsa

105637

424

M.G.M.M.C. Kishanganj

66749

473

Madhubani Medical College , Madhubani

109185

420

N.M.C.H. Sasaram

90859

441

N.M.C.Patna

8200

598

S.K.M.C.Muzaffarpur

7906

600

V.I.M.S.Pawapuri

12550

582

P.M.C.Patna

4552

617


Dental Colleges

Institute

UR

Rank

Score

Budha Inst. Of Dental Science & Hospital

145596

384

Mithila Minority Dental College & Hospital

147542

382

P.D.C. Patna

16146

571

Sarjug Dental College & Hospital Laheriasara

149285

381


NEET 2020 Counselling for admission to the 15% All India Quota Seats will be conducted by MCC and for state quota seats by the state counselling authority. NEET 2020 qualified candidates would be able to participate in the counselling process. The entrance exam will be held on September 13.

