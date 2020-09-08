NEET 2020: Expected Cut Off Based On Previous Year's Exam
NEET 2020 Cutoff will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is necessary for each aspirant to clear the qualifying cutoff to be eligible to qualify for admissions. For candidates belonging to the General category, the NEET cutoff percentile will be 50th and for OBC, SC, and ST candidates, it would be 40th. Marks corresponding to the qualifying cutoff percentile will be released by the authorities along with the NEET 2020 result.
The cutoff will be considered for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSC and AH seats. Admission cutoff is released in the form of opening and closing ranks and it is the rank/score of the last candidate who gets a seat in the medical/dental college. Admission cutoff is basically the marks required for admission in any particular medical/dental college.
There are various factors that are considered while determining the cutoff by the authorities. Few of the factors are:
The difficulty level of the exam
Number of applicants
Total number of seats
Previous years’ cutoff trend
NEET cutoff for admission also varies category wise and depending on the preference marked by the candidates during the counselling process.
NEET 2019 qualifying percentile cutoff and the corresponding qualifying cutoff marks have been mentioned in the table below for the reference of test-takers
NEET cutoff percentile and marks
Category
NEET cutoff percentile
NEET MBBS/BDS qualifying marks (2019)
Unreserved (UR)
50th
701-134
SC/ST/OBC
40th
133-107
Unreserved PH (UR-PH)
45th
133-120
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
119-107
NEET marks will be considered for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in all the medical and dental colleges in the country.
NEET Result 2020
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET result in the online mode on its official website. NEET result will be in the form of a scorecard and will contain information like the NEET All India Rank (AIR) and total as well as subject-wise marks obtained by the candidate in the entrance examination.
NEET Counselling 2020
NEET Counselling will be conducted in two types:
All India Counselling- It will be conducted for admission into 15% AIQ seats in government medical/dental colleges, 100% of the seats in deemed universities, seats for the prescribed quota under the Central Universities, AFMC, and IP Quota seats in ESIC Colleges.
State quota counselling- It will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities for admission into the 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges.