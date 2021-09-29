NEET Cut-Off: Check Closing Rank For Andhra Pradesh From Last Year
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada is the counselling authority that releases the cut-off for admission into the MBBS and BDS courses after the completion of counselling process. Check cut-off from last year
The cut-off will be decided separately for 85 per cent State Quota and 15 per cent for All India Quota seats (AIQ) in government medical and dental colleges. The counselling for admission to 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and NTRUHS will conduct the state counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and all the seats in private colleges of the state.
Various factors are considered while determining the cut-off such as the difficulty level of the NEET 2021 exam, the number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, choice filling done by candidates.
NEET 2021 cut-off for Andhra Pradesh will be released after the counselling process is completed. Meanwhile, students can refer to the previous year’s cut-off to have an idea of the marks required for admission.
NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Andhra Pradesh
Cut-Off For MBBS Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore
GQ
SVU
SVU
38737
565
Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru
GQ
AU
AU
35287
571
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
GQ
AU
AU
12680
617
Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor
GQ
SVU
SVU
54175
542
Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa
GQ
SVU
SVU
119874
462
Cut-Off For MBBS Non Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore
GQ
SVU
Unreserved
27937
584
Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru
GQ
AU
Unreserved
43900
557
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
GQ
AU
Unreserved
306588
310
Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor
GQ
SVU
Unreserved
36386
569
Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinoutpalli
GQ
AU
Unreserved
28044
584
Cut-Off For BDS Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences, Vishakapatnam
GQ
AU
AU
214016
376
Care Dental College, Guntur
GQ
AU
AU
184180
401
Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna
GQ
AU
AU
178602
406
GITAM Dental College and Hospital, Visakhapatnam
GQ
AU
AU
150837
431
GSL Dental College, Rajahmundry
GQ
AU
AU
191307
395
Cut-Off For BDS Non Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences, Vishakapatnam
GQ
AU
Unreserved
109577
473
Care Dental College, Guntur
GQ
AU
Unreserved
73133
517
Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna
GQ
AU
Unreserved
90659
495
GITAM Dental College and Hospital, Visakhapatnam
GQ
AU
Unreserved
88908
497
GSL Dental College, Rajahmundry
GQ
AU
Unreserved
110387
472