Check NEET Andhra Pradesh cut-off from last year

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada is the counselling authority that releases the cut-off for admission into the MBBS and BDS courses after the completion of counselling process. The AP MBBS cut-off is the last rank of applicants at which admission will be closed.

The cut-off will be decided separately for 85 per cent State Quota and 15 per cent for All India Quota seats (AIQ) in government medical and dental colleges. The counselling for admission to 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and NTRUHS will conduct the state counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and all the seats in private colleges of the state.

Various factors are considered while determining the cut-off such as the difficulty level of the NEET 2021 exam, the number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, choice filling done by candidates.

NEET 2021 cut-off for Andhra Pradesh will be released after the counselling process is completed. Meanwhile, students can refer to the previous year’s cut-off to have an idea of the marks required for admission.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Andhra Pradesh

Cut-Off For MBBS Local





College Name Quota College Region Area/Region General Rank Score ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore GQ

SVU

SVU 38737 565 Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru GQ AU AU 35287 571 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam GQ AU AU 12680 617 Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor GQ

SVU

SVU 54175 542 Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa GQ

SVU

SVU 119874 462





Cut-Off For MBBS Non Local





College Name Quota College Region Area/Region General Rank Score ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore GQ



SVU



Unreserved 27937 584 Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru GQ AU



Unreserved 43900 557 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam GQ AU



Unreserved 306588 310 Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor GQ



SVU



Unreserved 36386 569 Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinoutpalli GQ AU





Unreserved 28044 584





Cut-Off For BDS Local





College Name Quota College Region Area/Region General Rank Score Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences, Vishakapatnam GQ AU AU 214016 376 Care Dental College, Guntur GQ AU AU 184180 401 Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna GQ AU AU 178602 406 GITAM Dental College and Hospital, Visakhapatnam GQ AU AU 150837 431 GSL Dental College, Rajahmundry GQ AU AU 191307 395





Cut-Off For BDS Non Local