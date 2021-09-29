  • Home
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada is the counselling authority that releases the cut-off for admission into the MBBS and BDS courses after the completion of counselling process. Check cut-off from last year

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 12:50 pm IST

NEET Cut-Off: Check Closing Rank For Andhra Pradesh From Last Year
Check NEET Andhra Pradesh cut-off from last year
New Delhi:

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada is the counselling authority that releases the cut-off for admission into the MBBS and BDS courses after the completion of counselling process. The AP MBBS cut-off is the last rank of applicants at which admission will be closed.

The cut-off will be decided separately for 85 per cent State Quota and 15 per cent for All India Quota seats (AIQ) in government medical and dental colleges. The counselling for admission to 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and NTRUHS will conduct the state counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and all the seats in private colleges of the state.

Various factors are considered while determining the cut-off such as the difficulty level of the NEET 2021 exam, the number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, choice filling done by candidates.

NEET 2021 cut-off for Andhra Pradesh will be released after the counselling process is completed. Meanwhile, students can refer to the previous year’s cut-off to have an idea of the marks required for admission.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Andhra Pradesh

Cut-Off For MBBS Local


College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore

GQ


SVU


SVU

38737

565

Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru

GQ

AU

AU

35287

571

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

GQ

AU

AU

12680

617

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor

GQ


SVU


SVU

54175

542

Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa

GQ


SVU


SVU

119874

462


Cut-Off For MBBS Non Local


College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore

GQ



SVU



Unreserved

27937

584

Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru

GQ

AU



Unreserved

43900

557

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

GQ

AU



Unreserved

306588

310

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor

GQ



SVU



Unreserved

36386

569

Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinoutpalli

GQ

AU




Unreserved

28044

584


Cut-Off For BDS Local


College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences, Vishakapatnam

GQ

AU

AU

214016

376

Care Dental College, Guntur

GQ

AU

AU

184180

401

Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna

GQ

AU

AU

178602

406

GITAM Dental College and Hospital, Visakhapatnam

GQ

AU

AU

150837

431

GSL Dental College, Rajahmundry

GQ

AU

AU

191307

395


Cut-Off For BDS Non Local

College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences, Vishakapatnam

GQ

AU

Unreserved

109577

473

Care Dental College, Guntur

GQ

AU

Unreserved

73133

517

Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna

GQ

AU

Unreserved

90659

495

GITAM Dental College and Hospital, Visakhapatnam

GQ

AU

Unreserved

88908

497

GSL Dental College, Rajahmundry

GQ

AU

Unreserved

110387

472

