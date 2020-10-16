NEET Cut-Off 2020 Rises For General Category

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET results at ntaresults.nic.in. This year, the NEET cut-off scores for unreserved and EWS have increased from 701-134 in NEET 2019 to 720-147 in NEET result 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 8:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET Cut-Off 2020 Rises For General Category
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

This year, the NEET cut-off scores for unreserved and EWS has increased from 701-134 in NEET 2019 to 720-147 in NEET result 2020. The NEET cut-off 2020 for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also gone up from 133-107 last year to 146-113 in NEET result 2020. The NEET cut-off 2020 for PwD categories has risen too. From 133-120 for unreserved and EWS candidates to 146-129 in NEET result 2020. For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2020 has gone up from 119-107 last year to 128-113 in NEET result 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA NEET Cut-off scores for the NEET exam held in two sessions, on September 13 and October 14.

Also Read NEET Results 2020 Live Updates

NEET MBBS/BDS cutoff 2020 for General category candidates is 50th, while NEET cut off for OBC, SC and ST will be 40th.

Category

Cut off percentile

NEET 2020 cutoff scores

Number of candidates

General

50th

720-147

682406

General-PH

45th

146-129

99

SC

40th

146-113

19572

ST

40th

146-113

7837

OBC

40th

146-113

61265

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

128-113

321


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results (NEET results) today. The authorities will begin the NEET 2020 counselling soon. NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted in online mode for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. The concerned authorities will release the detailed NEET 2020 counselling schedule soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the consolidated NEET 2020 results today of the medical entrance tests of NEET held in September and NEET phase two exam conducted on October 14 along with the cut-offs and merit lists.

The candidates will be intimidated for the registration process for the NEET 2020 counselling after their successful registration. Candidates need to complete ‘Choice filling and locking’ as per preference during the NEET counselling 2020.

Verification of documents will be carried out in counselling of NEET 2020. Several rounds of NEET 2020 counselling along with mop round will be held. Allotment of seats will be done as per the NEET 2020 ranks, preferences of college and course, and the availability of seats in the medical colleges.

NEET Counselling 2020

Step 1: Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment

Step 2: Documents verification

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Seat allotment

Step 5: Confirmation of seat

Step 6: Reporting to allotted college

NEET 2020
