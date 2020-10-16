Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Cut-Off 2020 Rises For General Category

This year, the NEET cut-off scores for unreserved and EWS has increased from 701-134 in NEET 2019 to 720-147 in NEET result 2020. The NEET cut-off 2020 for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also gone up from 133-107 last year to 146-113 in NEET result 2020. The NEET cut-off 2020 for PwD categories has risen too. From 133-120 for unreserved and EWS candidates to 146-129 in NEET result 2020. For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2020 has gone up from 119-107 last year to 128-113 in NEET result 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA NEET Cut-off scores for the NEET exam held in two sessions, on September 13 and October 14.

NEET MBBS/BDS cutoff 2020 for General category candidates is 50th, while NEET cut off for OBC, SC and ST will be 40th.

Category Cut off percentile NEET 2020 cutoff scores Number of candidates General 50th 720-147 682406 General-PH 45th 146-129 99 SC 40th 146-113 19572 ST 40th 146-113 7837 OBC 40th 146-113 61265 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321





The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results (NEET results) today. The authorities will begin the NEET 2020 counselling soon. NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted in online mode for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. The concerned authorities will release the detailed NEET 2020 counselling schedule soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the consolidated NEET 2020 results today of the medical entrance tests of NEET held in September and NEET phase two exam conducted on October 14 along with the cut-offs and merit lists.

The candidates will be intimidated for the registration process for the NEET 2020 counselling after their successful registration. Candidates need to complete ‘Choice filling and locking’ as per preference during the NEET counselling 2020.

Verification of documents will be carried out in counselling of NEET 2020. Several rounds of NEET 2020 counselling along with mop round will be held. Allotment of seats will be done as per the NEET 2020 ranks, preferences of college and course, and the availability of seats in the medical colleges.

Step 1: Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment

Step 2: Documents verification

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Seat allotment

Step 5: Confirmation of seat

Step 6: Reporting to allotted college