NEET Cut Off 2020: Know Expected Category-Wise Cut Off For This Year, Check Previous Year’s Trends

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will announce the NEET 2020 cutoff percentile and release the bulletin on its official website- nta.ac.in. While the official NEET cutoff is likely to be announced by mid- October, the unofficial NEET (expected) cutoff 2020 has been released for all the categories by several coaching institutes including Aakash, Allen and others.

The NEET cut off 2020 differs as per the category. A candidate must secure NEET qualifying marks 2020 percentile to crack the NEET 2020 entrance exam. Even for the candidates who wish to pursue MBBS or BDS abroad, the NEET cut off percentile must be secured to be deemed eligible.

According to the previous year’s statistics of NEET exam, out of 14,10,755 aspirants who appeared in the exam, only 7,97,042 students could qualify the NEET exam by qualifying NEET cutoff and percentile.

The last year’s data shows that the unreserved category candidates had to fall between the NEET pass mark range of 701-134, in order to get equal to the 50th percentile. The NEET reservation criteria stated that the candidates from reserved categories had to secure marks range of 133-107.

The NTA will decide the NEET cut off for MBBS and BDS courses to shortlist the candidates for admission to 80,055 MBBS, 525 BVSc and AH, 26,949 BDS, and other AYUSH courses offered by various government and private colleges.

The merit list is prepared By Medical Counselling Committees (MCC) for admission to 15% AQI, deemed/central universities, AFMS and ESIC institutes on the basis of the minimum qualifying percentile of the NEET 2020 exam.

The state counselling authorities will be granted admission to 85% state quota seats based on NEET 2020 state wise cut off.

Factors determining NEET cut off Marks for MBBS and BDS courses:

Below are the factors determining NEET MBBS/BDS cut off for admission:

Number of candidates appeared for the exam

The difficulty level of the NEET question paper 2020 in exam

Total seats available

NEET 2020 cut off - Percentile vs Marks

The NEET cutoff percentile— the minimum qualifying marks for NEET 2020— shows the performance comparison of a candidate with others. In simpler terms, based on the highest marks scored in the merit list, NEET 2020 cutoff percentile is calculated for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The general category candidates will be required to secure at least the 50th percentile, while the aspirants belonging to the reserved category have to secure the 40th percentile to qualify the exam. For NEET 2019, the minimum passing marks for the unreserved category was 134 and for OBC, SC, and ST students, it was 107.