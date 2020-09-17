Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Cut Off 2020: Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks For Andhra Pradesh

NEET 2020 cut off for admission to medical and dental colleges of Andhra Pradesh through the state counselling will be released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada. The cut off for 15% AIQ seats in government colleges will be declared by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). NEET cut off 2020 is the minimum marks or rank that a candidate should secure in the exam to get admission in medical and dental colleges. Before releasing cut offs, authorities will release the seat allotment list which would contain the information about the college allotted to the candidates against their ranks.

As per the marks scored by the candidates, state authorities will prepare a merit list containing the ranks of all the candidates who will apply for admission through the state counselling. After the merit list, the seat allotment list will be declared and then the cut off.

The cut off will vary as per category and according to the choices submitted by the candidates. NEET cut off also depends on the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and other factors.

NEET cut off for Andhra Pradesh will be different for local and non-local applicants.

Candidates fulfilling the local area status will be considered for admission in the colleges under the local area.

NEET 2020 cut off for AP will be released during the counselling process. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the previous year’s NEET Cut off for AIQ and state quota for reference.

NEET 2019 Cut off AP – All India Quota

Medical Colleges College Name Admission Quota General Rank Scores Siddartha Medical College, Vijayawada AIQ 10716 588 AU area Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam AIQ 4544 617 Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada AIQ 11428 586 Guntur Medical College, Guntur AIQ 8605 596 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam AIQ 12281 583 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole AIQ 12356 583 SVU Area Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati AIQ 10476 589 Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool AIQ 10422 590 Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur AIQ 12325 583 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa AIQ 12098 584 ACSR Govt Medical College, Nellore AIQ 11954 584





Dental Colleges Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada AIQ 17429 567 SVU area Govt Dental College RIMS Kadapa AIQ 19713 560





NEET 2019 Cut off AP - State Quota

Government Colleges Cut off for Local Region (MBBS)

Name of College College Region General Scores Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada (State-wide) AU 16372 570 OU 26732 543 SVU 24562 548 Unreserved 13194 580 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam AU 7824 600 Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada AU 13215 580 Guntur Medical College, Guntur AU 12555 582 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam AU 26327 544 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole AU 26381 544 S.V. Medical College, Alipiri Road, Tirupathi SVU 17498 566 Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool SVU 12534 582 Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur SVU 31800 532 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa SVU 32001 532 ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore SVU 350137 526





Government Colleges Cut off for Local Region (BDS)

Name of College College Region General Scores Government Dental College and Hospital, Gunadala, Vijayawada AU 45304 507 OU 78697 456 SVU 60150 482 Unreserved 39349 517 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kadapa SVU 66752 473





Government Colleges Cut off for Non- Local Region (MBBS)