NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh
NEET Cut Off 2020: Check last year’s NEET cut off marks in Andhra Pradesh under All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota to understand the cut off trends in the state.
NEET 2020 cut off for admission to medical and dental colleges of Andhra Pradesh through the state counselling will be released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada. The cut off for 15% AIQ seats in government colleges will be declared by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). NEET cut off 2020 is the minimum marks or rank that a candidate should secure in the exam to get admission in medical and dental colleges. Before releasing cut offs, authorities will release the seat allotment list which would contain the information about the college allotted to the candidates against their ranks.
As per the marks scored by the candidates, state authorities will prepare a merit list containing the ranks of all the candidates who will apply for admission through the state counselling. After the merit list, the seat allotment list will be declared and then the cut off.
The cut off will vary as per category and according to the choices submitted by the candidates. NEET cut off also depends on the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and other factors.
NEET cut off for Andhra Pradesh will be different for local and non-local applicants.
Candidates fulfilling the local area status will be considered for admission in the colleges under the local area.
NEET 2020 cut off for AP will be released during the counselling process. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the previous year’s NEET Cut off for AIQ and state quota for reference.
NEET 2019 Cut off AP – All India Quota
Medical Colleges
College Name
Admission Quota
General
Rank
Scores
Siddartha Medical College, Vijayawada
AIQ
10716
588
AU area
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
AIQ
4544
617
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
AIQ
11428
586
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
AIQ
8605
596
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam
AIQ
12281
583
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole
AIQ
12356
583
SVU Area
Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati
AIQ
10476
589
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
AIQ
10422
590
Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur
AIQ
12325
583
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa
AIQ
12098
584
ACSR Govt Medical College, Nellore
AIQ
11954
584
Dental Colleges
Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada
AIQ
17429
567
SVU area
Govt Dental College RIMS Kadapa
AIQ
19713
560
NEET 2019 Cut off AP - State Quota
Government Colleges Cut off for Local Region (MBBS)
Name of College
College Region
General
Scores
Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada (State-wide)
AU
16372
570
OU
26732
543
SVU
24562
548
Unreserved
13194
580
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
AU
7824
600
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
AU
13215
580
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
AU
12555
582
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam
AU
26327
544
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole
AU
26381
544
S.V. Medical College, Alipiri Road, Tirupathi
SVU
17498
566
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
SVU
12534
582
Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur
SVU
31800
532
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa
SVU
32001
532
ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore
SVU
350137
526
Government Colleges Cut off for Local Region (BDS)
Name of College
College Region
General
Scores
Government Dental College and Hospital, Gunadala, Vijayawada
AU
45304
507
OU
78697
456
SVU
60150
482
Unreserved
39349
517
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kadapa
SVU
66752
473
Government Colleges Cut off for Non- Local Region (MBBS)
Name of College
College Region
General
Ranks
Scores
Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada (State-wide)
AU
16372
570
OU
26732
543
SVU
24562
548
Unreserved
650415
145
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
AU
7623
601
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
AU
11882
584
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
AU
10454
589
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam
AU
20617
558
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole
AU
21056
557
S.V. Medical College, Alipiri Road, Tirupathi
SVU
13020
580
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
SVU
12085
584
Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur
SVU
26386
544
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa
SVU
25692
546
ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore
SVU
26650
543