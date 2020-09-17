  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh

NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh

NEET Cut Off 2020: Check last year’s NEET cut off marks in Andhra Pradesh under All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota to understand the cut off trends in the state.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 4:21 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Official Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check How To Download Code Wise PDFs
NEET Row: Tamil Nadu Okays Bill For Horizontal Reservation To Government School Students In Medical Colleges
NEET Exam: Tamil Nadu Passes Bill To Approve 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Medical Colleges
NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off For Himachal Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
DMK MP Raises NEET Exam Issue In Rajya Sabha
NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh
NEET Cut Off 2020: Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks For Andhra Pradesh
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET 2020 cut off for admission to medical and dental colleges of Andhra Pradesh through the state counselling will be released by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada. The cut off for 15% AIQ seats in government colleges will be declared by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). NEET cut off 2020 is the minimum marks or rank that a candidate should secure in the exam to get admission in medical and dental colleges. Before releasing cut offs, authorities will release the seat allotment list which would contain the information about the college allotted to the candidates against their ranks.

NEET Cut Off For Karnataka: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

As per the marks scored by the candidates, state authorities will prepare a merit list containing the ranks of all the candidates who will apply for admission through the state counselling. After the merit list, the seat allotment list will be declared and then the cut off.

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Kerala

The cut off will vary as per category and according to the choices submitted by the candidates. NEET cut off also depends on the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and other factors.

NEET cut off for Andhra Pradesh will be different for local and non-local applicants.
Candidates fulfilling the local area status will be considered for admission in the colleges under the local area.

NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET 2020 cut off for AP will be released during the counselling process. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the previous year’s NEET Cut off for AIQ and state quota for reference.

NEET 2019 Cut off AP – All India Quota

Medical Colleges

College Name

Admission Quota

General

Rank

Scores

Siddartha Medical College, Vijayawada

AIQ

10716

588

AU area

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

AIQ

4544

617

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

AIQ

11428

586

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

AIQ

8605

596

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam

AIQ

12281

583

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole

AIQ

12356

583

SVU Area

Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati

AIQ

10476

589

Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool

AIQ

10422

590

Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur

AIQ

12325

583

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa

AIQ

12098

584

ACSR Govt Medical College, Nellore

AIQ

11954

584


Dental Colleges

Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada

AIQ

17429

567

SVU area

Govt Dental College RIMS Kadapa

AIQ

19713

560


NEET 2019 Cut off AP - State Quota

Government Colleges Cut off for Local Region (MBBS)

Name of College

College Region

General

Scores

Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada (State-wide)

AU

16372

570

OU

26732

543

SVU

24562

548

Unreserved

13194

580

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

AU

7824

600

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

AU

13215

580

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

AU

12555

582

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam

AU

26327

544

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole

AU

26381

544

S.V. Medical College, Alipiri Road, Tirupathi

SVU

17498

566

Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool

SVU

12534

582

Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur

SVU

31800

532

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa

SVU

32001

532

ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore

SVU

350137

526


Government Colleges Cut off for Local Region (BDS)

Name of College

College Region

General

Scores

Government Dental College and Hospital, Gunadala, Vijayawada

AU

45304

507

OU

78697

456

SVU

60150

482

Unreserved

39349

517

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kadapa

SVU

66752

473


Government Colleges Cut off for Non- Local Region (MBBS)

Name of College

College Region

General

Ranks

Scores

Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada (State-wide)

AU

16372

570

OU

26732

543

SVU

24562

548

Unreserved

650415

145

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

AU

7623

601

Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada

AU

11882

584

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

AU

10454

589

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam

AU

20617

558

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole

AU

21056

557

S.V. Medical College, Alipiri Road, Tirupathi

SVU

13020

580

Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool

SVU

12085

584

Government Medical College, Government Gen. Hosp. Road, Ananthapur

SVU

26386

544

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa

SVU

25692

546

ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore

SVU

26650

543

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Cut-off Marks NEET Cut-off Score
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Launches Certificate Course In Mobile App Development
IGNOU Launches Certificate Course In Mobile App Development
Supreme Court To Pass Order On September 21 On Plea Against Decision Of NLSIU Bengaluru To Conduct NLAT 2020
Supreme Court To Pass Order On September 21 On Plea Against Decision Of NLSIU Bengaluru To Conduct NLAT 2020
ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
Live | ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Declared At Icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
CSEET Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
CSEET Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................