NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2020 round one counselling result has been declared today at mcc.nic.in. The first round of NEET counselling 2020 opened on October 28 and closed on November 2 at 5 pm. However, the Medical Council Committee (MCC) allowed the candidates to pay the NEET counselling fee till November 2 till 7 pm. Candidates who applied online for the round one of NEET 2020 counselling will be able to check their NEET UG round 1 counselling results at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling result 2020 round one has been updated on the official of MCC in the form of PDF.

“It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of UG Counselling for MBBS/ BDS seats is now available. Final result will be displayed on 7th Nov. 2020,” an MCC statement read.

It further added: “Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 08:00 PM of 6th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final. Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted college.”

According to the MCC NEET 2020 counselling schedule, all india quota (AIQ) NEET counselling will be held in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round for admission to Central or Deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. Registration for the mop-up round will start on December 10 and the results will be announced on December 17. NEET counselling round 1 result 2020 was scheduled to be released on November 5, but has been delayed and released today.

To Check MCC NEET Counselling Round 1 Result

Visit the official website of MCC -- mcc.nic.in

Go to the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section

Click on the designated NEET UG Counselling round 1 result link

Download the NEET 2020 counselling result PDF

Check result using the allotment number

What After NEET Round 1 Counselling Final Result?

Candidates satisfied with the seat allotted as per NEET counselling round 1 result will be required to report at the respective college for the document verification before the last date, November 12. While those who are unsatisfied with their allotted seats can wait for the next round. The seats remaining after the NEET counselling round 1 result will be available in the second round of NEET counselling.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC)will hold two rounds of all India quota (AIQ) online NEET 2020 counselling. Only those candidates who have qualified for AIQ seats based on the rank obtained in NEET UG result 2020 are eligible. If more seats are left vacant after the two rounds, MCC will conduct a mop-up round as well on December 10 for Deemed, Central Universities, or Central Institutes. The seats remaining vacant after round 2 NEET 2020 counselling of AIQ and mop-up round will be sent back to the respective states.