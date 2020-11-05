NEET Counselling Result 2020: MCC To Announce Round 1 Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Counselling Round 1 Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today announce round 1 NEET 2020 counselling results. The results will be made available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The MCC conducts NEET counselling 2020 for admission to 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats and seats at deemed or central universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. The first round of counselling was held from October 28 to November 2, 2020. However, the deadline for choice filling was extended twice by the counselling committee.

Meanwhile, several states have started NEET counselling registration for 85% state quota seats, management and NRI seats.

According to the schedule released by MCC, AIQ NEET counselling is being conducted in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round for admission to Central/Deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

Check NEET 2020 counselling schedule

Candidates who are shortlisted in the first round will have to report for admission from November 6 to 12, 2020.

Steps To Check NEET 2020 Counseling Round 1 Result

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Go to the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section

Click on the result link

Download the NEET 2020 counselling result PDF

Check result using your allotment number.

The second round of NEET UG counselling will start on November 18. The registration window will be available up to November 22. Choice filling and locking facilities will be available from November 19 to 22. The round 2 results will be announced on November 25.

Registration for the mop-up round will start on December 10 and the results will be announced on December 17.