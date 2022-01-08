NEET Counselling Registration 2021 Dates Soon; Application Process, Key Points

NEET counselling dates soon at mcc.nic.in

With Supreme Court clearing the path to start the NEET counselling process by upholding the centre’s decision to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC in NEET UG and PG and for EWS category, 10 per cent reservation will be applied this year and the final ruling will be decided on a final hearing by March 3, 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling dates soon.

“Counselling Schedule for NEET-PG and UG 2021 counselling will soon be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS,” the MCC said in a statement issued on January 7.

Reservation in the all India quota seats for admission to UG and PG medical seats will be as follows:

SC: 15 per cent

ST: 7.5 per cent

PwD - Horizontal reservation as per MCC norms: 5 per cent

OBC (Non-creamy layer) as per the central OBC list: 27 per cent

EWS (As per central government norms): 10 per cent

While the MCC has introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain same as previous years for central institutions. “The proposed modified scheme of Online 4 rounds of counselling will be in tune with the prevailing norms of counselling (including the fees and security deposit) being followed for Central Institutes/Universities,” the MCC said earlier.

The MCC said candidates will not be allowed to apply for upgradation of seats or free exit after round 1. This means after round 1 seat allotment result, candidates can apply for upgradation of seats in round. However, after round 2, they can not apply for upgradation in the mop-up round and so on. Moreover, if candidates join the allotted seats in round 2, they can not resign the seats and participate in the further rounds. However, if they do not join the allotted seat in round 2, they can apply for the mop up round if they forfeit the security deposit and register fresh.

