NEET Counselling Mop Up Round: 6 DNB SS Seats Withdrawn

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the withdrawal of six DNB SS seats from the NEET SS counselling mop-up round seat matrix for admission to the 2020-21 academic year. A total of six DNB SS seats have been withdrawn from three specialities including Critical Care, Neurology and Nephrology.

One seat each in DNB SS Nephrology in Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital and Sterling Hospital Gujarat has been withdrawn from the NEET Counselling mop-up round. While one each from Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Karnataka; Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai Maharashtra; Dr. B L Kapur Memorial Hospital Delhi has reduced DNB SS Critical Care seats from its NEET Counselling mop up round seat matrix. One seat from Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai Maharashtra has been reduced for DNB SS Neurology course.

“In view of the ongoing SS Counselling 2020, the above mentioned DNB SS seats stands withdrawn with immediate effect from the seat matrix of Mop-Up round of SS counselling,” read an official statement.

