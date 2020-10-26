  • Home
NEET 2020 Counselling: The registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2020 will start tomorrow, October 27 at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 9:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2020: The registration process for NEET counselling 2020 will begin tomorrow, October 27, at mcc.nic.in. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), will conduct NEET 2020 counselling for seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) and for seats at Central and Deemed Universities. In a notice published today, the MCC has asked PwD candidates to obtain certificates to avail benefit of the 5% PwD reservation.

“Disability Centres designated by MCC of DGHS across India to obtain Disability Certificate after getting their disability assessed at the centre in order to avail benefit of 5% PwD reservation in medical courses,” an official statement said.

MCC has identified 12 centres across the country that can issue disability certificates for 21 benchmark disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2016.

Check the complete list

NEET Counselling 2020: Disability Certificate Format

DGHS will conduct 15% AIQ NEET Counselling in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

The first round of NEET 2020 counselling will start tomorrow, October 27. The second round of counselling will start on November 18.

The mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will start on December 10.

NEET 2020 Counselling Schedule

NEET 2020 NEET Counselling NEET Exam
