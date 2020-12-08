Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Counselling: MCC Invites Applications From Children Of COVID Warriors

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), conducting body of all-India quota NEET counselling, has invited applications from children of COVID warriors for MBBS and BDS admission. NEET-qualified candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria will have to send application forms, along with all supporting documents to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or Directorate Health Services (DHS).

As per a statement by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), “Covid Warriors means Public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.”

Private hospital staff and outsourced staff drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are also considered as COVID warriors.

Candidates will be required to state their preference for medical colleges. Under this quota, five seats (one each) are available in these medical colleges:

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (for girls only) MGMS, Wardha, Maharashtra NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh JLN Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan Government Medical College, Haldwani, Uttarakhand

The Health Ministry on November 19 approved the inclusion of the new quota in the central pool of MBBS, BDS seats.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while announcing the government’s decision, said that this move aims to honor the noble contribution made by the COVID Warriors in treatment and management of COVID patients.

“This will honor the Solemn Sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity”, the minister said.