NEET Counselling, ICAI CA Exams, DU Special Cut-Off: Top Education News Of The Week

NEET Counselling, CA Exams, DU 6th Cut-Off: Education News Of The Week

With chaos among the student fraternity regarding the conduct of ICAI CA exams amidst the pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India started the CA November 2020 exams from today. The ICAI CA November 2020 foundation, inter and final exams will continue till December 14.

Several state governments including Punjab opened their gates of higher education for face-to-face learning and continue the teaching-learning process. There existed confusion in Maharashtra and Karnataka regarding the opening of educational institutions while active cases were on the rise in the state. The Medical Council Committee deferred the registration of NEET 2020 counselling. The round 2 NEET registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18, however, the MCC postponed the registration process and started it from November 20.

From holding of exams to application for counselling and announcement of DU UG merit-based special cut-off admission schedule to President of India, Prime Minister and Education Minister attending convocations and inaugurations, here are some of the top education news of the week.

ICAI CA Exams

ICAI CA November 2020 exams started from yesterday, November 21, at designated centres across the country. The institute this year had to take extra measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the hardships a student might face while moving from curfew-hit regions to the ICAI CA exam centres, the institute on November 20 issued a notification stating the CA admit cards can be used as e-passes. The ICAI has also announced the exam dates for Cycle 2 or January/February 2021 session. Candidates who would not be able to appear in ICAI CA November exam can take the ICAI CA exams in another exam cycle from January 21 onwards.

NEET Counselling

The Medical Council Committee has opened the registration window for the phase 2 of NEET Counselling 2020 against the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of MBBS, BDS seats on November 20. The NEET MCC round 2 registration was scheduled to start from November 18, however, the MCC had to postpone the registration process to accommodate reserved seats for wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota).

The DME Tamil Nadu has released the NEET UG merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses on November 16. The Directorate has also released a separate list of provisionally NEET UG selected candidates under the 7.5% preferential admission who have studied in Tamil Nadu Government schools.

The Directorate of Medical Education, West bengal, has declared the phase 1 allotment result of NEET UG counselling 2020 at the official website -- wbmcc.nic.in on November 16. In similar lines, Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 merit list has also been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB).

DU Admission Schedule

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the schedule for DU UG admission against the DU special cut-off, DU sixth cut-off and admission against DU seventh cut-off list. As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule, aspirants seeking admission to DU can apply online against the DU special cut-off list on November 24-25.

The University of Delhi has released the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) 4th cut-off list at the official website— du.ac.in. The NCWEB fourth cut-off list has been released for both BA and BCom programmes.

The university has also released the postgraduate first merit list and started its PG admission process from November 18, 2020.

Schools And Colleges Reopening

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Haryana, has re-opened its campus from November 16 in a phased manner. The university has instructed staff to follow the SOPs and social distancing measures as directed by the Government of India.

Higher educational institutions in Karnataka have resumed regular classes following government directions and reopened the degree, engineering and diploma colleges from November 17 after being closed since mid-March.

In similar lines, colleges and universities in Punjab reopened on November 16 after being shut for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher education institutes in Uttar Pradesh will start classes from November 23 following UGC guidelines. BMC has announced that all schools in Mumbai city will remain shut till December 31, 2020, ensuring the safety of students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Haryana Government has decided to shut all private and government schools till November 30 as the number of COVID-19 cases increase.

Inaugurations And Convocations

The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad on November 16. While inaugurating the Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad, the Vice President urged the youth to join the forces of growth and channelize their energies for constructive, nation-building activities to build a New and Resurgent India.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University held its fourth convocation in virtual mode this year on November 18. President Ram Nath Kovind attended the online convocation as the chief guest and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' the guest of honour.

In Other News

The last date for submission of online applications for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been extended. The AISSEE 2021 registration window opened on October 20 and will continue till December 3.

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be held in March-April next year and announced that the state school board will not conduct the selection tests for students scheduled to write class 10 and 12 examinations next year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala (DHSE Kerala) has released the Class 11 supplementary or improvement exam time-tables. The Directorate will hold the Class 11 supplementary exams between December 18 and December 23.

Two faculty members from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have been selected for the prestigious ‘Swarnajayanti Fellowship’ Awards for 2019-20. These Swarnajayanti Fellowship Awards are presented by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. 21 researchers from across the nation have been selected for this recognition.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to CBSE and the Delhi Government to waive Class 10 and Class 12 board exam fees in the current academic year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.