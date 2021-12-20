These States Have Started The NEET 2021 Counselling Process
NEET UG Counselling 2021: While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to release the notification for all India quota NEET UG 2021 counselling, several states have started undergraduate medical counselling for their seats. Admission to 85 per cent undergraduate medical seats is given through state quota counselling conducted by state counselling bodies. Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam are some of the states and UTs that have started the NEET 2021 counseling process.
Recently, the MCC has notified that NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted in four rounds. The committee has made some other changes to the AIQ NEET counselling policy, including that all India quota seats that were earlier reverted back to states after round 2 counselling will now continue to be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds of AIQ counselling.
Here are the state-wise updates on NEET 2021 counselling
Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021
Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021 registration has started. Visit rajneetug2021.com to submit application form.
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021
Tamil Nadu NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses has started. Candidates can apply up to January 7.
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to apply for UG NEET counselling. Candidates can submit their forms up to December 22 at kea.kar.nic.in.
Assam NEET Counselling 2021
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has started the NEET counselling process for state quota medical seats. The merit list has been released. Visit dme.assam.gov.in for more information.
Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021
Registration for Himachal Pradesh NEET counseling ended on December 19. The application form correction window will be available between December 20 and 23 as per the revised schedule. Other dates for HP NEET counselling related activities will remain unchanged, the authorities said.
Punjab NEET Counselling 2021
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET counselling at bfuhs.ac.in. More information here.
Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021
The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat, reopened the registration portal for NEET UG counselling from December 10 to 14. Gujarat NEET merit list will be published at medadmgujarat.org.
AP NEET Counselling 2021
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has released display list of candidates for NEET 2021 counselling and last year’s MBBS, BDS admission cut-off ranks. Registration will be conducted at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.
NEET Counselling 2021: Updates
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021
Official website: upneet.gov.in
Update: Counselling process yet to begin
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021
Website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Update: Yet to start counselling
MP NEET Counselling 2021
Website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Update: Counselling will begin soon
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021
Website: cetcell.mahacet.org
Update: Counselling yet to begin
Odisha NEET Counselling 2021
Website: odishajee.com
Update: Counselling postponed
Haryana NEET Counselling 2021
Website: dmer.haryana.gov.in
No update on counselling yet
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Expected Date
NEET UG counselling 2021 for all India quota seats may begin after January 6, 2022. More details here.