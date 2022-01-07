NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 Begins Soon; 5 Things To Know Before Applying

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG, PG counselling registration begins soon at mcc.nic.in (representational)

Mcc.nic.in NEET Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court of India today pronounced the judgement in the OBC, EWS reservation case, allowing the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG 2021 and NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Both NEET PG and UG counselling was on hold due to this case. Now, after the judgement, the MCC is expected to release the counselling notification soon on mcc.nic.in.

Here are five points UG and PG medical aspirants should know Before applying for all India quota NEET counselling:

Keep these documents ready before applying for NEET counselling 2021: NEET 2021 admit card, copy of online application form, NEET marks sheet, nationality certificate, Class 12 marks sheet, Class 10 certificate for age proof, Aadhar Card. As per the Supreme Court order on NEET counselling, 27 per cent of all India quota seats will be reserved for OBC category students. Ten per cent seats will be reserved for the EWS category. Live updates. The MCC has made multiple changes to the counselling policy. This year onwards, UG and PG NEET counselling will be conducted in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Earlier, mop-up and other rounds were for central and deemed universities only. Leftover seats after round 2 will not revert to states. Instead, counselling for those seats will continue in mop-up and stray vacancy rounds. This is because, unlike previous years, MCC will conduct NEET mop up and stray vacancy rounds for both central and deemed university, and state seats of the all India quota. The counselling scheme for central institutions will remain the same as previous years. “The proposed modified scheme of Online 4 rounds of counselling will be in tune with the prevailing norms of counselling (including the fees and security deposit) being followed for Central Institutes/Universities,” the MCC said.

The MCC has also made changes to the seat upgradation and registration rules. More details here.