NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently notified a few changes to NEET PG and NEET UG counselling which will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic year. These include conducting counselling in four rounds and changes to the seat upgradation process. The MCC has released details about the changes on mcc.nic.in.

Here are a few points you need to know before participating in the NEET 2021 counselling process.

A. NEET Counselling 2021 In Four Rounds

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

B. Seats Won’t Revert To States

As the four rounds of counselling will also be conducted for seats of state-run colleges contributed towards the central pool and seats at centrally-funded institutions, leftover seats after round 2 will not revert to states. Instead, counselling for those seats will continue in mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

C. No Fresh Registration In Stray Vacancy Round

Candidates can register afresh for rounds 1, 2 and the mop up round based on their eligibility. However, fresh registration will not be allowed in the stray vacancy round.

D. No Change In Central Institutes’ Counselling Scheme

“The proposed modified scheme of Online 4 rounds of counselling will be in tune with the prevailing norms of counselling (including the fees and security deposit) being followed for Central Institutes/Universities,” the MCC said.

E. Changes In Seat Upgradation Process

Another major change introduced by the MCC in the counselling process is that candidates will not be allowed to apply for upgradation of seats or free exit after round 1. This means after round 1 seat allotment result, candidates can apply for upgradation of seats in round 2. However, after round 2 allotment results, they can not apply for upgradation in the next round, which is the mop-up round and so on.

If a candidate has joined the allotted seat in round 2, he or she can not resign the seat and participate in the further rounds.

However, if they do not join the allotted seat in round 2, they are eligible for the mop up round if they forfeit the security deposit and register fresh.