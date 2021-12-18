  • Home
  • Education
  • AIQ NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy

AIQ NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy

NEET UG and PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has informed.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 18, 2021 3:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far
MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Dates Likely Soon, Official Website
NEET 2022 Preparation: Free Mock Test
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Website Launched, Registration Soon
NEET 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Updates On Registration, Admission Process
AIQ NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy
These changes will be implemented for both NEET UG and PG counselling, from the 2021-22 academic year (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: NEET UG and PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has informed. This will be applicable for 50 per cent postgraduate seats and 15 per cent undergraduate seats that come under the central pool. The Supreme Court of India has approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC. MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Earlier, MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds followed by mop up rounds only for central and deemed universities.

Here are the other changes in the NEET counselling process approved by the top court:

  1. All India quota seats that were earlier reverted back to states after round 2 counselling will now continue to be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds.

  2. Fresh registration will be allowed in the first three rounds and not in the stray vacancy round.

  3. The options for upgradation and free exit will be available only in the first round of NEET counselling. Candidates can not apply for upgradation of seats if they are allotted one in the second round and so on.

  4. Candidates who join the allotted seat in round 2 or in the further rounds will not be allowed to resign from the seat or participate in the further counselling rounds.

  5. However, candidates who do not take admission in the second round can apply in the mop-up round if they forfeit the security deposit and register again.

These changes will be implemented for both NEET UG and PG counselling, from the 2021-22 academic year, the MCC said in the affidavit.

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
Live | CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Ambiguity In Few Questions, Options'
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Ambiguity In Few Questions, Options'
Rescheduled IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam On December 23, Admit Cards Out
Rescheduled IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam On December 23, Admit Cards Out
Supreme Court Allows Engineering, Other Courses Admissions Till Dec 31: Karnataka Minister
Supreme Court Allows Engineering, Other Courses Admissions Till Dec 31: Karnataka Minister
Delhi Schools, Shut Due To Air Pollution, Reopening Today For Class 6 And Above
Delhi Schools, Shut Due To Air Pollution, Reopening Today For Class 6 And Above
.......................... Advertisement ..........................