AIQ NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: NEET UG and PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has informed. This will be applicable for 50 per cent postgraduate seats and 15 per cent undergraduate seats that come under the central pool. The Supreme Court of India has approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC. MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Earlier, MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds followed by mop up rounds only for central and deemed universities.

Here are the other changes in the NEET counselling process approved by the top court:

All India quota seats that were earlier reverted back to states after round 2 counselling will now continue to be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds. Fresh registration will be allowed in the first three rounds and not in the stray vacancy round. The options for upgradation and free exit will be available only in the first round of NEET counselling. Candidates can not apply for upgradation of seats if they are allotted one in the second round and so on. Candidates who join the allotted seat in round 2 or in the further rounds will not be allowed to resign from the seat or participate in the further counselling rounds. However, candidates who do not take admission in the second round can apply in the mop-up round if they forfeit the security deposit and register again.

These changes will be implemented for both NEET UG and PG counselling, from the 2021-22 academic year, the MCC said in the affidavit.