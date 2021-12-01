NEET Counselling 2021: About BHU, DU, AMU And All India Quota Admissions

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 Counselling: About AIQ medical admissions (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021: Admission to undergraduate medical courses at Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, Aligarh muslim University and other central universities, JIPMER institutions, and AIIMS institutions is completed through counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. The MCC is also responsible for conducting NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats of state-run medical colleges.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

MCC counselling for candidates who have qualified in NEET 2021 will start soon at mcc.nic.in. Here are few points candidates should know.

All India quota seats mean MBBS, BDS seats in state-run medical colleges surrendered towards the central pool (15 per cent) and seats at central, deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER institutions and AFMC seats. “Participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats,” the MCC said.

Admission to all MBBS and BDS seats at Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, and other central universities will be through MCC counselling. Candidates should visit the websites of the universities for more information regarding eligibility, seat matrix, etc.

AMU reserves 50 per sent seats for students who went to their schools. The rest of the seats are open to all NEET qualified candidates.

Since 2020, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) institutes are using NEET as the entrance test for UG admissions. MCC conducts counselling for 100 per cent seats at these institutions.

Fifteen per cent seats of Delhi University affiliated colleges are contributed towards the All India quota and 85 per cent is reserved for aspirants who studied Classes 11 and 12 at Delhi (institutional quota). MCC conducts DU MBBS counselling for all seats.

Counselling for 100 per cent medical seats at Banaras Hindu University is conducted by the MCC.

MCC is also responsible for conducting NEET counselling for all seats of the Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and for Insured Persons (IP) quota seats of the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

JMI reserves three BDS seats for their students.

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (IP University) contributes 15 per cent seats towards AIQ and the remaining 85 per cent is institutional quota seats like Delhi University.

More information about eligibility and application process at these institutions will be available on the MCC NEET counselling information bulletin.