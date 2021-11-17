NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges Other Than AIIMS
MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be held on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Check the list of top medical institutions other than AIIMS across India.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) qualified students get admission to various medical courses including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH among others. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) allot seats in medical institutions. AIIMS is one of the top medical institutions in India and it demands a high cut-off, NEET top scorers get admission in AIIMS. However, there are many colleges in India in which students can get admission for medical programmes.
NEET counselling dates will be posted on the official MCC website-- mcc.nic.in once released. MCC will also release the NEET 2021 seat matrix, information brochure and other relevant counselling details on the website.
AACCC conducts the NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).
MCC NEET 2021 Counselling: List of top medical colleges
Here is the list of top medical colleges across India in which NEET qualified students can get seats through MCC NEET counselling.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Chandigarh
Christian Medical College
Tamil Nadu
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Karnataka
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Uttar Pradesh
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Tamil Nadu
Banaras Hindu University
Uttar Pradesh
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Pondicherry
King George`s Medical University
Uttar Pradesh
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Karnataka
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
Kerala
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Delhi
St. John's Medical College
Karnataka
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Tamil Nadu
Aligarh Muslim University
Uttar Pradesh
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Maulana Azad Medical College
Delhi
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Delhi
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Maharashtra
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
Tamil Nadu