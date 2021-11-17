NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges Other Than AIIMS

MCC NEET counselling 2021 updates

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) qualified students get admission to various medical courses including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH among others. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) allot seats in medical institutions. AIIMS is one of the top medical institutions in India and it demands a high cut-off, NEET top scorers get admission in AIIMS. However, there are many colleges in India in which students can get admission for medical programmes.

NEET counselling dates will be posted on the official MCC website-- mcc.nic.in once released. MCC will also release the NEET 2021 seat matrix, information brochure and other relevant counselling details on the website.

AACCC conducts the NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

MCC NEET 2021 Counselling: List of top medical colleges

Here is the list of top medical colleges across India in which NEET qualified students can get seats through MCC NEET counselling.