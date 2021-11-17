  • Home
NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges Other Than AIIMS

MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be held on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Check the list of top medical institutions other than AIIMS across India.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 9:48 pm IST

NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges Other Than AIIMS
MCC NEET counselling 2021 updates
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) qualified students get admission to various medical courses including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH among others. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) allot seats in medical institutions. AIIMS is one of the top medical institutions in India and it demands a high cut-off, NEET top scorers get admission in AIIMS. However, there are many colleges in India in which students can get admission for medical programmes.

NEET counselling dates will be posted on the official MCC website-- mcc.nic.in once released. MCC will also release the NEET 2021 seat matrix, information brochure and other relevant counselling details on the website.

AACCC conducts the NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

MCC NEET 2021 Counselling: List of top medical colleges

Here is the list of top medical colleges across India in which NEET qualified students can get seats through MCC NEET counselling.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh


Christian Medical College


Tamil Nadu


National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore


Karnataka


Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences


Uttar Pradesh


Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham


Tamil Nadu


Banaras Hindu University


Uttar Pradesh


Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research


Pondicherry


King George`s Medical University


Uttar Pradesh


Kasturba Medical College, Manipal


Karnataka


Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology


Kerala


Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences


Delhi

St. John's Medical College


Karnataka

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research


Tamil Nadu


Aligarh Muslim University


Uttar Pradesh

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Maulana Azad Medical College


Tamil Nadu

Maulana Azad Medical College


Delhi

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital


Delhi

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth


Maharashtra

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology


Tamil Nadu

MCC medical counselling NEET Counselling 2021
