NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Okays OBC Quota, EWS Quota Approved For This Year Only

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 will begin soon at mcc.nic.in (representational)

Supreme Court Verdict On NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court of India on Friday upheld the centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. The top court also allowed 10 per cent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the validity will be decided in a final hearing on March 3. Live Updates.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna pronounced their judgement after hearing petitions challenging the centre’s July 29 notification for implementing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent reservation in all India quota of NEET UG and NEET PG.

“We have upheld the constitutional validity of 27 percent reservation for obc in NEET PG AND UG. For EWS this year the 10 percent will apply for this year and the prospective ruling will be decided on a final EWS hearing to be held on March 3, 2022,” Justice DY Chandrachud said, according to Bar & Bench.

This opens the way for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG and NEET PG counselling process.

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its order in the case after hearing submissions made by petitioners and respondents. Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan appeared in the court on behalf of some of the candidates. Senior advocate P Wilson appeared for the DMK.

Advocate Divan argued that the rules of the game can not be changed midway as the NEET 2021 notification was released before the cente’s July 29 notification for EWS and OBC quota reservation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the rules were not changed midway as argued by the petitioners as the OBC, EWS reservation scheme is in place since 2019, including in central universities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that he would like to dispel the confusion that there is a change in the rules of the game midway. "Firstly, there is no change in the rules of the game. The regime which is the subject matter of this challenge is already implemented since 2019 except in the All India Quota," he submitted.

The top court on Thursday said it wants the counselling process to begin in the interest of the nation.

"We have been hearing this matter for two days, we must start counselling in national interest," the bench had said.