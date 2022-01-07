  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Okays OBC Quota, EWS Quota Approved For This Year Only

NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Okays OBC Quota, EWS Quota Approved For This Year Only

NEET Supreme Court Verdict: A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna pronounced their judgement after hearing petitions challenging the centre’s July 29 notification for implementing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent reservation in all India quota of NEET UG and NEET PG.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 11:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 Updates: SC Hearing On OBC, EWS Quotas To Continue Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: AMRU Releases Merit Lists For MBBS, BDS Admission
JEE Main, NEET 2021: From Pattern Change To Topper Scam, Major Events Around Entrance Tests This Year
FORDA To Call Off Strike Against NEET PG Counselling Delay At 12 Noon Today: Reports
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Process
From NEET To CBSE, Here Are Five Education-Related Cases In Supreme Court
NEET Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Okays OBC Quota, EWS Quota Approved For This Year Only
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 will begin soon at mcc.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Supreme Court Verdict On NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court of India on Friday upheld the centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. The top court also allowed 10 per cent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the validity will be decided in a final hearing on March 3. Live Updates.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna pronounced their judgement after hearing petitions challenging the centre’s July 29 notification for implementing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent reservation in all India quota of NEET UG and NEET PG.

“We have upheld the constitutional validity of 27 percent reservation for obc in NEET PG AND UG. For EWS this year the 10 percent will apply for this year and the prospective ruling will be decided on a final EWS hearing to be held on March 3, 2022,” Justice DY Chandrachud said, according to Bar & Bench.

This opens the way for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG and NEET PG counselling process.

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its order in the case after hearing submissions made by petitioners and respondents. Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan appeared in the court on behalf of some of the candidates. Senior advocate P Wilson appeared for the DMK.

Advocate Divan argued that the rules of the game can not be changed midway as the NEET 2021 notification was released before the cente’s July 29 notification for EWS and OBC quota reservation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the rules were not changed midway as argued by the petitioners as the OBC, EWS reservation scheme is in place since 2019, including in central universities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that he would like to dispel the confusion that there is a change in the rules of the game midway. "Firstly, there is no change in the rules of the game. The regime which is the subject matter of this challenge is already implemented since 2019 except in the All India Quota," he submitted.

The top court on Thursday said it wants the counselling process to begin in the interest of the nation.

"We have been hearing this matter for two days, we must start counselling in national interest," the bench had said.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

NEET PG 2021 NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Quota
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Quota
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Quota
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Quota
GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur
GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today
Delhi Govt Directs School Heads To Ensure Distribution Of Dry Ration Kits For Children
Delhi Govt Directs School Heads To Ensure Distribution Of Dry Ration Kits For Children
.......................... Advertisement ..........................