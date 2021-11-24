AP, Assam NEET counselling 2021 merit list released; direct links (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, and the Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS) have released the NEET 2021 merit lists for state quota medical admissions. Candidates can visit the websites of the respective state counselling agencies to check their result. Assam NEET rank list 2021 is available at dme.assam.gov.in. AP NEET rank list 2021 has been released at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the 1st merit list can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the 85 per cent state quota.

Assam NEET Merit List 2021: Direct Link

NEET AP State Ranks 202: Direct Link

How To Download Assam NEET Rank List

Go to dme.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List' pdf link

Assam NEET rank list will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the merit list

How To Download AP NEET Rank List

Go to ntruhs.ap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'UG NEET 2021- AP Display list received from DGHS' link

NEET rank list will appear on the screen in the form of a PDF file

Check and save the rank list

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who is responsible for conducting 15 per cent all India quota counselling, has not started the registration process yet.