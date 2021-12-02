Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Closed, Merit List Soon

  • Home
So far, five states, including Gujarat, have started the NEET 2021 counselling process. Other states are expected to start NEET counselling soon.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 12:09 pm IST

Gujarat NEET counselling 2021 latest news (representational)

Gujarat NEET Counselling: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat, is expected to release the Gujarat NEET counselling 2021 merit list soon. Registration for Gujarat NEET counselling started in mid-November and ended on November 28. The last date for document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at help centres was November 29. Gujarat NEET merit list will be published at medadmgujarat.org.

So far, five states, including Gujarat, have started the NEET 2021 counselling process. Other states are expected to start NEET counselling soon.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to begin registrations for All India quota MBBS, BDS counselling.

How To Download Gujarat NEET Merit List 2021

  1. Go to medadmgujarat.org.

  2. Under undergraduate admission, click on ‘Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic & Homeopathy’.

  3. When released, the merit list or admission list will be displayed on the UG admission page.

  4. Login with the required information.

  5. Download the merit list.

Candidates can apply for admission to Gujarat Medical colleges under the local quota, NRI quota or the 15 per cent all India quota.

All candidates, including NRIs must appear and qualify in NEET to apply for admission to undergraduate courses at Gujarat medical colleges.

“For any guidance about registration or for further process of admission, candidate has to visit help center. List of help center is mentioned on the website of admission committee: www.medadmgujarat.org,” the authorities said.

Gujarat NEET Counselling: List Of Help Centres.

