NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Time For UG, PG Mop-Up Round Till March 31

NEET Counselling 2021: Candidates can now report to colleges against mop-up NEET PG and UG counselling till 5 pm of March 31.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 3:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET Counselling 2021: Reporting time for UG, PG mop-up round extended
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for mop-up round reporting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate and postgraduate counselling 2021. Candidates can now report to colleges against mop-up NEET PG and UG counselling till 5 pm of March 31.

The MCC has extended the reporting time of mop-up round counselling after receiving many requests from candidates for extension due to bank holidays/ bank strike.

"Keeping in view, the closure of Banks in between the reporting phase, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting upto 05:00 pm of 31st March, 2022 so that candidates are not put to inconvenience in payment of fees," the MCC said in a statement.

The Mop-up round results 2021 for NEET UG and NEET PG were announced on March 25 on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

“The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” reads an MCC statement.

NEET PG 2021 NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021

