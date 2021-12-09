NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission

Image credit: Shutterstock The extended deadline is December 12, 2021 (5 pm) (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021 UG: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified that it has extended the deadline to submit documents for Children or Widows of the Armed Forces personnel (CW) quota for 85 per cent institutional quota NEET counselling in Delhi. MCC, in addition to Delhi’s institutional quota, conducts NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats.

The extended deadline is December 12, 2021 (5 pm).

“It is notified that the time for submission of documents for entitlement/concession for seeking admission under CW category (85% Delhi quota) to various UG courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) for the academic session 2021-22 has been further extended from 7th December to 12th December 2021 up to 5 pm. The portal has been activated for submission of documents,” a notification uploaded on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, reads.

The MCC is yet to begin the registration process for AIQ NEET counselling.

Documents Required For NEET 2021 Counselling

Candidates will be required to use these documents during the NEET 2021 counselling process:

NEET admit card

NEET scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth proof)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN card,Driving License, or Passport)

Passport size photographs (Same as the one used in the registration form)

Provisional allotment letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

And any other required documents.