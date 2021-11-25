NEET Counselling 2021: Latest Updates From Different States

Here are NEET counselling updates from different states

NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by different state agencies. Students who want to take MBBS admission under state quota seats will have to apply through state counselling websites. So far, Assam NEET counselling merit list has been released, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada has released the display list and Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh has started the counseling process.

Andhra Pradesh

Counselling body: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

Website: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Update: Display list released

Assam

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

Website:dme.assam.gov.in

Update: Merit list out

Arunachal Pradesh

Counselling body: Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

Website: apdhte.nic.in

Update: Counselling started

Bihar

Counselling body: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

Website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Update: Counselling process yet to begin

Chhattisgarh

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education

Website: cgdme.in

Update: Counselling yet to begin

Goa

Counselling body: DTE Goa

Website: dte.goa.gov.in

Update: No update on the official website

Gujarat

Counselling body: Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

Website: medadmgujarat.org

Update: Counselling to begin soon

Haryana

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

Website: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Update: Counselling yet to begin

Jammu and Kashmir

Counselling body: Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations

Website: jkbopee.gov.in

Update:

Jharkhand

Counselling body: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Update: No update

Karnataka

Counselling body: Karnataka Examinations Authority

Website: kea.kar.nic.in

Update: Yet to start

Kerala

Counselling body: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala

Website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Update: No update

Madhya Pradesh

Counselling body: Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh

Website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Update: No update

Maharashtra

Counselling body: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Website:cetcell.mahacet.org

Update: Counselling yet to start

Odisha

Counselling body: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Website:ojee.nic.in

Update: No update

Punjab

Counselling body: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Website: bfuhs.ac.in

Update: Started

Tamil Nadu

Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

Website: tnmedicalselection.net

Update: Not started

Uttar Pradesh

Counselling body: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

Website: upneet.gov.in

Update: Yet to start

West Bengal

Counselling body: Department of Health and Family Welfare

Website: wbmcc.nic.in

Update: Yet to start