NEET Counselling 2021: Latest Updates From Different States
NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by different state agencies. Students who want to take MBBS admission under state quota seats will have to apply through state counselling websites
NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by different state agencies. Students who want to take MBBS admission under state quota seats will have to apply through state counselling websites. So far, Assam NEET counselling merit list has been released, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada has released the display list and Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh has started the counseling process.
Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here
Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here
Here are NEET counselling updates from different states.
Andhra Pradesh
Counselling body: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
Website: ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Update: Display list released
Assam
Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
Website:dme.assam.gov.in
Update: Merit list out
Arunachal Pradesh
Counselling body: Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
Website: apdhte.nic.in
Update: Counselling started
Bihar
Counselling body: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
Website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Update: Counselling process yet to begin
Chhattisgarh
Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education
Website: cgdme.in
Update: Counselling yet to begin
Goa
Counselling body: DTE Goa
Website: dte.goa.gov.in
Update: No update on the official website
Gujarat
Counselling body: Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
Website: medadmgujarat.org
Update: Counselling to begin soon
Haryana
Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
Website: dmer.haryana.gov.in
Update: Counselling yet to begin
Jammu and Kashmir
Counselling body: Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations
Website: jkbopee.gov.in
Update:
Jharkhand
Counselling body: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
Website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Update: No update
Karnataka
Counselling body: Karnataka Examinations Authority
Website: kea.kar.nic.in
Update: Yet to start
Kerala
Counselling body: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala
Website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Update: No update
Madhya Pradesh
Counselling body: Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
Website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Update: No update
Maharashtra
Counselling body: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
Website:cetcell.mahacet.org
Update: Counselling yet to start
Odisha
Counselling body: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee
Website:ojee.nic.in
Update: No update
Punjab
Counselling body: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Website: bfuhs.ac.in
Update: Started
Tamil Nadu
Counselling body: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu
Website: tnmedicalselection.net
Update: Not started
Uttar Pradesh
Counselling body: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
Website: upneet.gov.in
Update: Yet to start
West Bengal
Counselling body: Department of Health and Family Welfare
Website: wbmcc.nic.in
Update: Yet to start