NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates

NEET counselling 2021 updates from states

NEET Counselling 2021, MBBS Admission Live News: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET Counselling for 15 per cent state quota seats will be conducted on mcc.nic.in. States counselling authorities conduct NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats. So far, Assam, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have started state quota MBBS, BDS counselling. Odisha NEET counselling was scheduled to begin today but it has been postponed until further notice.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Candidates should visit mcc.nic.in, and state counselling websites like cetcell.mahacet.org and kea.kar.nic.in for more information. Any information related to NEET MBBS, BDS, AYUSH counselling for state and all India quota will be updated here.

Follow this live blog for NEET counselling 2021 news from MCC, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.