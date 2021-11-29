  • Home
Live

NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates

NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates

Follow this live blog for NEET counselling 2021 news from MCC, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 29, 2021 2:20 pm IST

NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
NEET counselling 2021 updates from states

NEET Counselling 2021, MBBS Admission Live News: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET Counselling for 15 per cent state quota seats will be conducted on mcc.nic.in. States counselling authorities conduct NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats. So far, Assam, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have started state quota MBBS, BDS counselling. Odisha NEET counselling was scheduled to begin today but it has been postponed until further notice.

Candidates should visit mcc.nic.in, and state counselling websites like cetcell.mahacet.org and kea.kar.nic.in for more information. Any information related to NEET MBBS, BDS, AYUSH counselling for state and all India quota will be updated here.

Follow this live blog for NEET counselling 2021 news from MCC, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.

Live updates

NEET Counselling 2021, MBBS Admission Live News: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET Counselling for 15 per cent state quota seats will be conducted on mcc.nic.in. State counselling updates here.

02:20 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

NEET Counselling 2021: AYUSH Courses

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (ACCC) conducts all India quota counselling for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats. The official website is aaccc.gov.in.



02:10 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

These documents will be required for Maharashtra NEET Counselling-

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • HSC (Class 12) marks sheet
  • SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card
  • Domicile certificate
  • Medical fitness certificate
01:55 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling

TN NEET counselling website is tnmedicalselection.net. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, is yet to start the admission process. 

01:36 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

WBMCC West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021

Department of Health and Family Welfare conducts West Bengal MBBS admission counselling. 

Website: wbmcc.nic.in.

Counselling update: Yet to start.

01:32 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 Update

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is yet to start Karnataka NEET counselling 2021. The official website is kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. 

01:23 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021

Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 website has been launched but the schedule, information bulletin are yet to be released. Visit cetcell.mahacet.org or info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG/ for more information. 

01:21 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling

UP NEET counselling 2021 official website is upneet.gov.in. The registration process will begin soon. 

01:19 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

OJEE NEET Counselling 2021 Registration Postponed -- Official Notification


odisha neet counselling 2021, odisha neet merit list 2021, ojee, ojee neet counselling 2021, ojee 2021Photo: Orishajee.com

Odisha NEET counselling postponed: Official notification.

01:14 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

Odisha NEET Counselling 2021 Postponed

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) board has postponed the Odisha NEET counselling process. Registration was scheduled to begin today, November 29, at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com. 

01:13 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Advisory For Candidates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who is responsible for conducting AIQ NEET counselling, has asked UG medical aspirants to beware of fake agents and allotment letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of them. 

MCC said it does not issue allotment letters directly to the candidates and they, if selected, will have to download the provisional allotment letters from the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

01:10 PM IST
Nov. 29, 2021

NEET Counselling: NTA Issues Clarification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) who conducts the NEET exam, in a recent notification said that the responsibility of the agency is to conduct the exam, declare results and prepare the rank list. The rank list will be used by state and central counselling agencies for medical admissions. 

NEET News NEET 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
NEET News NEET 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
