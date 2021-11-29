NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Follow this live blog for NEET counselling 2021 news from MCC, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.
NEET Counselling 2021, MBBS Admission Live News: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET Counselling for 15 per cent state quota seats will be conducted on mcc.nic.in. States counselling authorities conduct NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats. So far, Assam, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have started state quota MBBS, BDS counselling. Odisha NEET counselling was scheduled to begin today but it has been postponed until further notice.
Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here
Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here
Candidates should visit mcc.nic.in, and state counselling websites like cetcell.mahacet.org and kea.kar.nic.in for more information. Any information related to NEET MBBS, BDS, AYUSH counselling for state and all India quota will be updated here.
Follow this live blog for NEET counselling 2021 news from MCC, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.
Live updates
NEET Counselling 2021, MBBS Admission Live News: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET Counselling for 15 per cent state quota seats will be conducted on mcc.nic.in. State counselling updates here.
NEET Counselling 2021: AYUSH Courses
The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (ACCC) conducts all India quota counselling for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats. The official website is aaccc.gov.in.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required
These documents will be required for Maharashtra NEET Counselling-
- NEET 2021 admit card
- Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org
- NEET marks sheet
- Nationality certificate
- HSC (Class 12) marks sheet
- SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof
- Aadhar Card
- Domicile certificate
- Medical fitness certificate
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling
TN NEET counselling website is tnmedicalselection.net. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu, is yet to start the admission process.
WBMCC West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021
Department of Health and Family Welfare conducts West Bengal MBBS admission counselling.
Website: wbmcc.nic.in.
Counselling update: Yet to start.
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 Update
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is yet to start Karnataka NEET counselling 2021. The official website is kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021
Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 website has been launched but the schedule, information bulletin are yet to be released. Visit cetcell.mahacet.org or info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG/ for more information.
Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling
UP NEET counselling 2021 official website is upneet.gov.in. The registration process will begin soon.
OJEE NEET Counselling 2021 Registration Postponed -- Official Notification
Odisha NEET counselling postponed: Official notification.
Odisha NEET Counselling 2021 Postponed
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) board has postponed the Odisha NEET counselling process. Registration was scheduled to begin today, November 29, at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Advisory For Candidates
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who is responsible for conducting AIQ NEET counselling, has asked UG medical aspirants to beware of fake agents and allotment letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of them.
MCC said it does not issue allotment letters directly to the candidates and they, if selected, will have to download the provisional allotment letters from the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
NEET Counselling: NTA Issues Clarification
The National Testing Agency (NTA) who conducts the NEET exam, in a recent notification said that the responsibility of the agency is to conduct the exam, declare results and prepare the rank list. The rank list will be used by state and central counselling agencies for medical admissions.