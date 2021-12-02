Image credit: Shutterstock NEET counselling 2021: AIQ, state quota MBBS admission news (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021, MCC MBBS Admission News: Registration for all India quota NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. State quota counselling will be conducted on the respective websites of state counselling agencies. While MCC is yet to begin the registration process, a few states have already started it. Recently, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) had postponed the counselling process for NEET counselling.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is responsible for holding AIQ NEET counselling for admission to 15 per cent AYUSH seats. The official website is aaccc.gov.in.

Follow this live blog for NEET counselling updates from MCC, ACCC and from different states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, etc.