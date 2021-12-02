  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live

NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates

NEET Counselling 2021, MCC MBBS Admission News: Follow this live blog for NEET counselling updates from MCC, ACCC and from different states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, etc.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 11:09 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Counselling 2021: About BHU, DU, AMU And All India Quota Admissions
NEET Counselling 2021: MBBS Admission Updates
NEET 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Deletion Of A Question In Physics Due To Translation Glitch
NEET 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Alleging Discrepancy In Result
NEET 2021: NTA Issues Clarification Regarding AIQ, State Quota Counselling
Odisha OJEE NEET Counselling 2021 Postponed; Details Here
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
NEET counselling 2021: AIQ, state quota MBBS admission news (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Counselling 2021, MCC MBBS Admission News: Registration for all India quota NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. State quota counselling will be conducted on the respective websites of state counselling agencies. While MCC is yet to begin the registration process, a few states have already started it. Recently, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) had postponed the counselling process for NEET counselling.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is responsible for holding AIQ NEET counselling for admission to 15 per cent AYUSH seats. The official website is aaccc.gov.in.

Follow this live blog for NEET counselling updates from MCC, ACCC and from different states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, etc.

Live updates

NEET Counselling 2021, MCC MBBS Admission News: Follow this live blog for NEET counselling updates from MCC, ACCC and from different states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, etc.

11:09 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2021

Counselling body: Chhattisgarh Directorate of Medical Education (CGDME).

Website: cgdme.in

Counselling status: Yet to start.



11:01 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

Goa NEET Counselling 2021: Final Merit List Today

The final merit list for Goa MBBS admissions will be released today. Display of final merit list will be on 2nd December, 2021 for NEET based courses and information regarding the schedule of rounds of admission in person at DTE Porvorim will be notified on the DTE website shortly," reads a message on the official website.  

10:57 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

Goa NEET Counselling 2021 Provisional Merit List Released

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has released the provisional merit list for NEET 2021 counselling. 

Goa NEET counselling 2021: direct link to download merit list

10:53 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

Bihar NEET Counselling 2021

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) Board has not started the NEET UG counselling process for state quota MBBS admission yet. 

Website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in 

10:49 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

Andhra Pradesh (AP) NEET Counselling 2021

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP NEET counselling 2021 along with last year's MBBS admission cut-offs at ntruhs.ap.nic.in. Registration for the counselling process will start soon. 

AP NEET counselling 2021: Last rank for MBBS admission in 2020-21

AP NEET counselling 2021: Display list as per DGHS data

10:37 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

Assam NEET Counselling 2021 Updates

Counselling: Started

Merit list: Released

List of Medical colleges: 

  • Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
  • Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
  • Silchar Medical College, Silchar
  • Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
  • Fakharuddin Ali Medical College, Barpeta
  • Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

Counselling website: dme.assam.gov.in

MBBS seats: 726 (AIQ and state quota) as per DME Assam data

BDS seats: 40 (AIQ + SQ) as per DME Assam data.

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Science Paper Today; Admit Card, Exam Guidelines
Live | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Science Paper Today; Admit Card, Exam Guidelines
NEET Counselling 2021: About BHU, DU, AMU And All India Quota Admissions
NEET Counselling 2021: About BHU, DU, AMU And All India Quota Admissions
IIT Madras Placements: 176 Offers On Day 1, Session 1; The Highest Ever
IIT Madras Placements: 176 Offers On Day 1, Session 1; The Highest Ever
CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Covid-19, Check Exam Centre Guidelines, Reporting Time
CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Covid-19, Check Exam Centre Guidelines, Reporting Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................