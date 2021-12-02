NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
NEET Counselling 2021, MCC MBBS Admission News: Follow this live blog for NEET counselling updates from MCC, ACCC and from different states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, etc.
NEET Counselling 2021, MCC MBBS Admission News: Registration for all India quota NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. State quota counselling will be conducted on the respective websites of state counselling agencies. While MCC is yet to begin the registration process, a few states have already started it. Recently, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) had postponed the counselling process for NEET counselling.
The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is responsible for holding AIQ NEET counselling for admission to 15 per cent AYUSH seats. The official website is aaccc.gov.in.
Live updates
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2021
Counselling body: Chhattisgarh Directorate of Medical Education (CGDME).
Website: cgdme.in
Counselling status: Yet to start.
Goa NEET Counselling 2021: Final Merit List Today
The final merit list for Goa MBBS admissions will be released today. Display of final merit list will be on 2nd December, 2021 for NEET based courses and information regarding the schedule of rounds of admission in person at DTE Porvorim will be notified on the DTE website shortly," reads a message on the official website.
Goa NEET Counselling 2021 Provisional Merit List Released
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has released the provisional merit list for NEET 2021 counselling.
Goa NEET counselling 2021: direct link to download merit list
Bihar NEET Counselling 2021
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) Board has not started the NEET UG counselling process for state quota MBBS admission yet.
Website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh (AP) NEET Counselling 2021
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP NEET counselling 2021 along with last year's MBBS admission cut-offs at ntruhs.ap.nic.in. Registration for the counselling process will start soon.
AP NEET counselling 2021: Last rank for MBBS admission in 2020-21
AP NEET counselling 2021: Display list as per DGHS data
Assam NEET Counselling 2021 Updates
Counselling: Started
Merit list: Released
List of Medical colleges:
- Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
- Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
- Silchar Medical College, Silchar
- Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
- Fakharuddin Ali Medical College, Barpeta
- Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
Counselling website: dme.assam.gov.in
MBBS seats: 726 (AIQ and state quota) as per DME Assam data
BDS seats: 40 (AIQ + SQ) as per DME Assam data.