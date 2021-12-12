NEET Counselling 2021: Latest Update On MCC AIQ Seats

NEET UG counselling delayed, MCC hints at delay due to Supreme Court case on reservation

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Counselling for the all India quota (AIQ) seats which usually starts in October-November is delayed this year. A statement issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on December 10 said that a matter regarding the 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in AIQ medical seats is pending on the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be heard on January 6 next year, hinting that the NEET counselling 2021 will begin after the apex court’s judgment on the case.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

“All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” reads the MCC statement.

“Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, “the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022” This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority,” it added.

Medical aspirants will have to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats and at aaccc.gov.in for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

The central government in July has decided to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservation to all medical seats that come under the central pool. The matter was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had in a previous hearing questioned the rationale behind fixing Rs 8 lakh as annual income criteria for the EWS category and sought centre's response.