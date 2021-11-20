NEET Counselling 2021: Check Previous Year’s Cut-Off For Government Colleges
NEET Counselling 2021: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) result for Undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses admission 2021 has been released and now candidates wait for NEET UG Counselling 2021 to commence.
This year’s NEET topper, Mrinal Kutteri said that he wants to join AIIMS Delhi. Admission to colleges depends upon the cut-off criteria set by the colleges. Students who meet the minimum marks criteria set by the college get a seat through the counselling. Candidates are required to fill in the course and college combination and seats are allotted accordingly.
MCC NEET 2021 Counselling: Previous Year Cut-Off
Name of medical colleges
NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General
NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC
NEET UG cut-off for ST
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
90
1475
--
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
163
2050
--
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
324
3,207
--
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
571
13,646
19,752
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
776
16,444
--
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
457
2,065
26,559
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
1,800
7,765
38,458
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
5,253
42,321
57,079
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
6,573
52,059
68,549
Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
2,828
23,997
48,835
MCC NEET UG Counselling Reservation
As per the reservation policy of the central government NEET UG Counselling is subjected to following All India Quota (AIQ):
Schedule Caste- 15 per cent
Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent
PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation
OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)
EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)