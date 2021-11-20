  • Home
NEET Counselling 2021: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) result for Undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses admission 2021 has been released and now candidates wait for NEET UG Counselling 2021 to commence.

NEET Counselling 2021: Check Previous Year’s Cut-Off For Government Colleges
MCC NEET Counselling 2021 update

NEET Counselling 2021: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) result for Undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses admission 2021 has been released and now candidates wait for NEET UG Counselling 2021 to commence. Candidates will be getting admission to various medical colleges through MCC NEET counselling 2021. NEET being the only exam for admission to undergraduate courses has a high level of competition and candidates strive to get admission in government colleges.

This year’s NEET topper, Mrinal Kutteri said that he wants to join AIIMS Delhi. Admission to colleges depends upon the cut-off criteria set by the colleges. Students who meet the minimum marks criteria set by the college get a seat through the counselling. Candidates are required to fill in the course and college combination and seats are allotted accordingly.

MCC NEET 2021 Counselling: Previous Year Cut-Off

Name of medical colleges

NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General

NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC

NEET UG cut-off for ST

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

90

1475

--

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

163

2050

--

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

324

3,207

--

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

571

13,646

19,752

Government Medical College, Chandigarh

776

16,444

--

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

457

2,065

26,559

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

1,800

7,765

38,458

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

5,253

42,321

57,079

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

6,573

52,059

68,549

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

2,828

23,997

48,835


MCC NEET UG Counselling Reservation

As per the reservation policy of the central government NEET UG Counselling is subjected to following All India Quota (AIQ):

Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

