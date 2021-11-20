MCC NEET Counselling 2021 update

NEET Counselling 2021: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) result for Undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses admission 2021 has been released and now candidates wait for NEET UG Counselling 2021 to commence. Candidates will be getting admission to various medical colleges through MCC NEET counselling 2021. NEET being the only exam for admission to undergraduate courses has a high level of competition and candidates strive to get admission in government colleges.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

This year’s NEET topper, Mrinal Kutteri said that he wants to join AIIMS Delhi. Admission to colleges depends upon the cut-off criteria set by the colleges. Students who meet the minimum marks criteria set by the college get a seat through the counselling. Candidates are required to fill in the course and college combination and seats are allotted accordingly.

MCC NEET 2021 Counselling: Previous Year Cut-Off

Name of medical colleges NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC NEET UG cut-off for ST Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 90 1475 -- VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 163 2050 -- University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 324 3,207 -- Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 571 13,646 19,752 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 776 16,444 -- Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai 457 2,065 26,559 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1,800 7,765 38,458 Stanley Medical College, Chennai 5,253 42,321 57,079 Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 6,573 52,059 68,549 Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai 2,828 23,997 48,835





MCC NEET UG Counselling Reservation

As per the reservation policy of the central government NEET UG Counselling is subjected to following All India Quota (AIQ):

Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)