NEET Counselling 2021: 5 Major Changes MCC Announced For This Year's Admission Process
MCC NEET Counselling 2021:
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting counselling for 15 per cent NEET UG seats and 50 percent NEET PG seats. The commission on Saturday announced to conduct counselling in four rounds– All India Quota (AIQ) Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. MCC also informed that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the states after the AIQ round counselling is concluded.
NEET 2021 qualified candidates are waiting for the counselling process to begin. However, MCC has not released the NEET Counselling date and time yet. The counselling will be conducted on mcc.nic.in for various undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.
NEET Counselling Updates: 5 Changes Done By MCC
- NEET Counselling for 15 per cent NEET UG seats and 50 percent NEET PG will be done in four rounds: AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.
- Fresh registration of the candidates will be allowed in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only. There will be no fresh registration for candidates in the AIQ stray vacancy round.
- All India quota seats that were earlier reverted back to states after round 2 counselling will now continue to be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds.
- The options for upgradation and free exit will be available only in the first round of NEET counselling. Candidates can not apply for upgradation of seats if they are allotted one in the second round and so on.
- Candidates who join the allotted seat in second round of counselling will not be allowed to resign and will also be ineligible to take part in further rounds of any type of counselling. However, candidates who have not joined the allotted seat in round 2 will be eligible for further rounds of counselling subject to forfeiture of security deposit and fresh registration in only mop-up round.
