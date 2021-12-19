NEET Counselling 2021: 5 Major Changes MCC Announced For This Year's Admission Process

NEET 2021 counselling updates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting counselling for 15 per cent NEET UG seats and 50 percent NEET PG seats. The commission on Saturday announced to conduct counselling in four rounds– All India Quota (AIQ) Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. MCC also informed that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the states after the AIQ round counselling is concluded.

NEET 2021 qualified candidates are waiting for the counselling process to begin. However, MCC has not released the NEET Counselling date and time yet. The counselling will be conducted on mcc.nic.in for various undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

NEET Counselling Updates: 5 Changes Done By MCC