NEET State Counselling 2020: Check MBBS, BDS Counselling Date For Different States

Schedule for NEET Counselling 2020, for 85% state quota seats, are being announced by different states. While many states have started NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats at government and private institutions, remaining are expected to announce their counselling schedule and process soon. On November 5, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Assam started registration for NEET counselling. Before this, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has started the counselling process.

Following are the details of NEET state counselling 2020 at Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states

Bihar State Counselling NEET UG 2020

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) will conduct Bihar state counselling for NEET UG 2020. Candidates can visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to download the prospectus and check other important information.

“Eligibility criteria for counselling / admission Fee payment precedure, instructions and other details for filling up online applications are available in the prespectus of UGMAC2020 and the related Advertisement No.-BCECEB(UGMAC)-2020/01 dated 05.11.2020 which can be seen / downloaded from the Board's website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in,” an official statement said.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started registration for Assam NEET 2020 counselling. Candidates can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes at institutions across the state by registering on the official website, dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Assam NEET merit list 2020 will be eligible to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling process till November 10. Maharashtra NEET Counselling

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has started UP NEET UG counselling 2020 yesterday, November 5, 2020. Candidates who meet the required eligibility can now visit the official website, upneet.gov.in. The last date to register for the first round of UP NEET Counselling is November 8. To participate in the counselling process for admission to MBBSand BDS programmes in government and private medical institutions in the states, candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 2,000.

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2020

Gujarat NEET counselling has been started by the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Eductional Courses (ACPUGMEC). Candidates can visit the official website, medadmgujarat.org, and apply for Counselling. To complete the registration process, for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes, candidates are required to purchase pin, register their documents and verify at a help center.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, started Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 on November 5. Candidates register for MBBS BDS admissions on the official website, mahacet.org. The last date for registration and fee payment for the first round of Maharashtra NEET counselling is November 12. The provisional merit list will be released on November 13 and the round 1 counselling result will be declared on Novmeber 15.

MP NEET Counselling 2020

MP NEET counselling, for state quota seats, has been started by the Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh. Eligible candidates can visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in and register for the first round. The first merit list of MP NEET 2020 counselling will be published on November 11 and allotment result will be announced on November 19.

Registration for Rajasthan NEET counselling started on November 1 and it will end today, November 6, 2020. Candidates can visit the official website, rajugmedical2020.com, and apply for the first round. Rajasthan NEET counselling registration is a two step process that includes registration, and application by paying the online fee. The authorities will publish the round 1provisional merit list on November 9 and the result of the first round, after choice filling, will be announced on November 19.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2020

Haryana NEET counselling will be conducted by The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, for state quota seats, including management and NRI quota seats.

A notification regarding the counselling possess reads: “...all the students desirous of seeking admission to MBBS/BDS courses will have to get registered online through web portal. The details of web portal including dates for inviting online applications and counselling schedule shall be duly publicized as well as uploaded on the websit of Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak i.e. www.uhsr.ac.in and on the website of Directorate General of Medical Education and Research i.e. www.dmerharyana.org.”