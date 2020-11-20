  • Home
NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registrations From Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 registrations for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) of MBBS, BDS seats started today, November 20.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 1:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 registrations for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) of MBBS, BDS seats started today, November 20.

The round 2 registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18, however, the Medical Counselling Committee postponed the registration process for the second round of NEET-UG counselling due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.

Read || NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others

All those candidates who wish to participate in NEET Counselling Round 2 will be required to register again. Candidates who were allotted a seat in the first round f counselling but had not joined it are also eligible to apply for admission in the second round.

Once the second round of NEET counselling is completed, the MCC will begin a mop-up round for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER from 10 December.

NEET counselling 2020: How to register

1- Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

2- Click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

3- Apply for ‘New Registration’

4- Fill in all the requisite information.

5- A new roll number and password will be generated. Register for NEET Counselling with new credentials.

6- Go to ‘Candidate login’

7- Login with your credentials. Submit with all the required details.

Read the official notification regarding the postponement of NEET round 2 counselling 2020

