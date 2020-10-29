Image credit: mcc.nic.in NEET Counselling 2020 Registration Starts At Mcc.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has started online registration for NEET 2020 counselling. Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can now visit the official website, mcc.nic.in for registration. According to the official schedule, registration for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2020 can be done up to 3 pm on November 2, 2020. The counselling fee can be paid up to 7 pm on November 2. Result of the first round of NEET counselling 2020 will be announced on November 5 and registration for the second round of counselling will start on November 18.

NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule

NEET counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats and seats at Central or Deemed Univrsities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will be held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentile (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) are eligible to participate in NEET 2020 counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2020 Registration: Direct Link

How To Register For NEET Counselling 2020

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’

On the left-hand panel, click on ‘New Registration’

Fill in the registration form using roll no, application no, name, mother’s name, date of birth, mobile no, email ID and security pin

Submit and generate login credentials

Revisit the UG counselling page and click on ‘Candidate Login’

Login using your credentials and confirm registration

AIQ NEET counselling will be held in two rounda, followed by a mop-up round for seats at Central, Deemed Univrsities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. Registration for the mop-up round will start on December 10.