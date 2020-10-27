NEET Counselling 2020: Registration From Today; All You Need To Know About Admission Process

NEET counselling 2020 is set to begin from today. The registration process for NEET counselling for admission to medical and dental colleges will commence today, October 27. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) are eligible to register for NEET counselling at mcc.nic.in. NTA NEET counselling for the states has already started with Goa MBBS Admission, Puducherry etc.

As per the official notification released by NTA, the NEET registration process will start on October 27 and will conclude on November 2 (5 pm), however, candidates will be allowed to pay the requisite fee for the same till November 2 (7 pm). The result of first NEET seat allotment will be declared on November 5. MCC has also released an official notification for PwD candidates to obtain disability certificate at the centre to avail 5% reservation in the medical courses.

Candidates satisfied with the seat allotted will be required to report at the respective college between November 6 to 12 for the document verification.

Candidates unsatisfied with their seats can wait for the next round. The seats remaining after the first round of NEET counselling will be available in the second round.

Authorities will conduct two rounds of AIQ online counselling. Candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats based on the rank obtained in NEET UG result 2020 (except the Union Territory of J&K) are eligible. If a seat is left vacant after that, a mop-up round will be held as on December 10 for Deemed/ Central Universities/Central Institutes. The seats remaining vacant after round 2 NEET 2020 counselling of AIQ and mop-up round will be sent back to the respective states.

The registration for the second round of counselling will start from November 18 and will continue till November 18.

NEET counselling 2020: AIQ includes:

15% MBBS/BDS Seats of States

100% MBBS/BDS Seats of BHU

100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India

All India Quota of JIPMER (Puducherry/ Karaikal)

All India Quota seats of AMU/ DU/ VMMC/ ABVIMS

All India Quota Seats of Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia)

All India Quota Seats of ESIC

NEET Counselling Process



Step 1: Registration and payment

Step 2: Choice filling and locking for NEET 2020 counselling

Step 3: Seat allotment for round 1 and result publication

Step 4: Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College

Step 5: Publication of vacant seats for round 2 NEET counselling

Step 6: Registration and fresh choice filling for NEET counselling round 2

Step 7: Seat allotment round 2 result

Step 8: Reporting at the Medical / Dental Colleges /Institutions against round 2