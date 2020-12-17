  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop-Up Round Result Declared

NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop-Up Round Result Declared

The provisional result of NEET UG 2020 counselling mop-up round has been released by MCC. The final result for mop round will be released later in the evening today at MCC’s official website— mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 11:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Telangana NEET Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Round 2 Allotment Letter At Mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in; Direct Link
MCC To Declare NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Today At Mcc.nic.in; Details Here
Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2020 Today
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date Till November 16
NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop-Up Round Result Declared
NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop Up Result Declared
New Delhi:

The provisional result of NEET-UG 2020 counselling mop-up round has been released by MCC. The final result for mop round will be released later in the evening today at MCC’s official website— mcc.nic.in.

In case a candidate finds any discrepancy in the provisional result, he/she will be required to inform the authorities through email at- mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10 am of December 17, 2020, after which the result will be treated as final.

Also Read || MP NEET Counselling 2020: DME Madhya Pradesh Releases Round 2 Allotment List

NEET mop-up round is held to fill the vacant seats for MBBS/BDS programmes in deemed and central universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER. All the candidates who have not been allotted a seat or those who exited from NEET 2020 counselling were eligible to appear in the mop-up round.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2020 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Announced; Direct Link
KCET 2020 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Announced; Direct Link
Delhi High Court Directs AAP Government To Release DU Professors' Salaries
Delhi High Court Directs AAP Government To Release DU Professors' Salaries
MP NEET Counselling 2020: DME Madhya Pradesh Releases Round 2 Allotment List
MP NEET Counselling 2020: DME Madhya Pradesh Releases Round 2 Allotment List
Six Students From Mumbai's Infamous Slum Crack NEET
Six Students From Mumbai's Infamous Slum Crack NEET
Centre for 'Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics' Courses To Be Set Up: Prakash Javadekar
Centre for 'Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics' Courses To Be Set Up: Prakash Javadekar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................