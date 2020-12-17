NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop-Up Round Result Declared

NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop Up Result Declared

The provisional result of NEET-UG 2020 counselling mop-up round has been released by MCC. The final result for mop round will be released later in the evening today at MCC’s official website— mcc.nic.in.

In case a candidate finds any discrepancy in the provisional result, he/she will be required to inform the authorities through email at- mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10 am of December 17, 2020, after which the result will be treated as final.

Also Read || MP NEET Counselling 2020: DME Madhya Pradesh Releases Round 2 Allotment List

NEET mop-up round is held to fill the vacant seats for MBBS/BDS programmes in deemed and central universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER. All the candidates who have not been allotted a seat or those who exited from NEET 2020 counselling were eligible to appear in the mop-up round.