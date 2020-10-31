  • Home
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Second List Of Eligible NRI Candidates

NEET Counselling 2020: MCC has released the second list of NRI candidates eligible to participate in NEET counselling 2020 for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in the academic session 2020-21. The second list of NRI candidates has been released on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 31, 2020 11:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the second list of NRI candidates eligible to participate in NEET counselling 2020 for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in the academic session 2020-21.

The second list of NRI candidates has been released on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link

Only the candidates who had sent the supporting documents earlier to register a change in nationality from Indian/Other to NRI have been mentioned. The second list highlights the selected candidates who were found to be eligible as per their documents.

Selected candidates will now be able to fill in NRI choices for round-1 of NEET UG counselling 2020.

The MCC had earlier released a notification for the candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian/Other to NRI. The notice clarified the documents requirement for the NEET counselling 2020 for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

“Those who are claiming to be NRI, such candidates should send their relevant documents in support of their claim for change of nationality from Indian/Other to NRI,” read the notice.

The list of documents required are as follows:

1) Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

2) Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders.

3) Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate

duly notarized.

4) Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

5) NEET Score Card of the candidate.

