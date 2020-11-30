  • Home
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Round 2 Allotment Letter At Mcc.nic.in

The NEET 2020 allotment letter for the round 2 counselling has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, 30 November, on its official website at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 9:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

The NEET 2020 allotment letter for the round 2 counselling has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, 30 November, on its official website at mcc.nic.in.

All the candidates who have registered for the NEET counselling round 2 will now be able to download their NEET 2020 allotment letters. As the final result for Round 2 of NEET UG 2020 counselling has been announced earlier, the downloading facility of the allotment letter has also been made available from the official website.

The shortlisted candidates must download the NEET 2020 seat allotment letter and report at the allotted colleges for the document verification.

As per the official schedule, candidates selected for the second round will have to report to the allotted institutes for admission up to December 8, 2020. MCC announced NEET round 2 counselling result on November 28

How to download NEET allotment letter 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Find the ‘Allotment Letter Round 2’ link placed under the Online Services section

Step 4: Select your round of counselling, key in your roll number, date of birth and the security pin

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ and download the allotment letter

MCC will begin the registration for the third or mop-up round of NEET UG counselling. Registration for NEET counselling third round will begin on December 10 and results will be announced on December 17.

Candidates selected in the third round will have to report for admissions at institutes from December 18 to 26, 2020.

NEET Counselling
