MCC Postpones NEET Round 2 Counselling 2020, Here Are The Details

NEET UG Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the second round of NEET counselling 2020. Earlier, registration for the NEET round 2 counselling was scheduled to begin today but now, the registration window will be opened on November 20. The registration process has been postponed due to the addition of the wards of insured persons (IP) quota in round 2 seat matrix. The MCC has also reopened the surrender facility for the round 1 NEET UG counselling and it will be available till 5 pm on November 19, 2020. A notification regarding this is available on the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.

“It is for the information to all candidates and Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2020 that the Round-2 of counselling which was scheduled to begin today i.e 18th Nov, 2020 has been postponed by 02 days and will now begin on 20th Nov., 2020 due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix,” MCC said in a statement.

“The revised schedule of Round-2 can be seen on MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). Further, it is informed that the Seat Surrender facility for surrender of Round-1 seats has been reopened and the facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 19 th Nov., 2020,” MCC added.

Steps To Register For NEET Counselling 2020

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical Counselling” link.

Now, click on ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit to generate your login credentials

Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidate login’.

Enter your credentials and login

Fill in the application form and submit

