NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Issues Important Notice For AIIMS Candidates, Extends Round 1 Reporting Date

NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for reporting at colleges for candidates shortlisted in the first round of NEET 2020 counselling. According to an official statement, candidates can now report at institutions up to November 14. Earlier, the last date to report at Medical Colleges after NEET Counselling 2020 round 1 results was November 12, 2020. MCC has also released a list of institutions where candidates seeking admission to AIIMS Guwahati, Bilaspur and Jammu can report.

The result of the first round of NEET counselling 2020 was announced by the MCC on November 6.

“This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till 14th November, 2020,” an official statement said.

Candidates who have been allotted seats at AIIMS Guwahati will have to report at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Candidates allotted seats at AIIMS, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, will report to PGI, Chandigarh, and candidates allotted at AIIMS, Jammu, will be required to report at AIIMS Rishikesh.

As per the official schedule, registration for the second round of NEET counseling 2020, for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats, is scheduled from November 18 to 22. Result of the second round will be announced on November 25.

Registration for the mop-up round of AIQ NEET 2020 counselling will start on December 10 and the results will be announced on December 17.