  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date Till November 16

NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date Till November 16

NEET UG Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date to register for the first round of AIQ NEET 2020 counselling till December 16.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 11, 2020 4:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
UP NEET Merit List 2020 Released For Round 1 Counselling @ Upneet.gov.in
West Bengal NEET 2020 Counselling Begins; Register By November 12
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020: KEA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply
NEET 2021 Syllabus: Preparation Tips To Ace Biology; Study-Strategy, Time Table
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Issues Important Notice For AIIMS Candidates, Extends Round 1 Reporting Date
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date Till November 16
NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date, Details Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today extended the last date for reporting or admission for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling till November 16, 2020 (up to 2 pm). Earlier the deadline for reporting was November 14. “This is for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2020 at the allotted colleges has been extended till 02:00 PM of 16th November, 2020 on account of Deepawali on 14th Nov, 2020,” an official statement said.

The MCC announced the result of NEET 2020 round 1 counselling on November 6.

As per the official schedule of NEET counselling 2020, registration for the second round will begin on November 18. Candidates will be allowed to fill and lock their choices from November 19 to 22.

Result of the second round of NEET counselling will be announced on November 25 and candidates who are allotted seats will have to report between november 26 and December 5.

Also Read || NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal

MCC will start registration for the mop-up round, for admission to Central, Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions, on December 10. Result of the mop-up round will be announced on December 17.

Read the official notification

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Counselling MCC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Education Day 2020: IGNOU Remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Hosts Seminar On NEP
National Education Day 2020: IGNOU Remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Hosts Seminar On NEP
HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link
HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Know About Marking Scheme, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Know About Marking Scheme, Sample Papers
SNAP 2020: Know How To Appear For Second Mock Test
SNAP 2020: Know How To Appear For Second Mock Test
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................