NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date Till November 16

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Reporting Date, Details Here

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today extended the last date for reporting or admission for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling till November 16, 2020 (up to 2 pm). Earlier the deadline for reporting was November 14. “This is for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2020 at the allotted colleges has been extended till 02:00 PM of 16th November, 2020 on account of Deepawali on 14th Nov, 2020,” an official statement said.

The MCC announced the result of NEET 2020 round 1 counselling on November 6.

As per the official schedule of NEET counselling 2020, registration for the second round will begin on November 18. Candidates will be allowed to fill and lock their choices from November 19 to 22.

Result of the second round of NEET counselling will be announced on November 25 and candidates who are allotted seats will have to report between november 26 and December 5.

Also Read || NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal

MCC will start registration for the mop-up round, for admission to Central, Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions, on December 10. Result of the mop-up round will be announced on December 17.

Read the official notification