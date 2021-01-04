NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Begins Registration For Stray Vacancy Round

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started registration for the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET 2020) counselling. The MBBS and BDS aspirants can apply for the medical colleges at the official website mcc.nic.in. The last date for admissions into affiliated medical colleges is January 15. The stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill up the vacant seats in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Delhi University (DU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), deemed universities, and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The stray vacancy round will be conducted in an offline mode.

Steps to apply for NEET stray vacancy counselling 2020

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in or respective medical colleges website

Click on new registration tab

Enter your personal details including name and date of birth

Fill up NEET 2020 roll number and application number

Pay the registration fee

Those who were unable to gain any seats in previous NEET counselling rounds and are registered with MCC for any previous counselling rounds are eligible to apply for the stray vacancy round. Though, the candidates who have already applied for medical seats under previous counselling rounds will not be allowed to appear for this new counselling round.

Procedure after NEET 2020 stray vacancy round registration

MCC will prepare the merit list of candidates who registered for the stray vacancy round. Candidates included in the merit list will be 10 times the number of vacant seats. MCC will forward the stray vacancy round merit list to the respective institutions on January 7, 2021. Candidates included in the merit list will be required to report to the respective MBBS institutions between January 7 to January 15 for offline seat allotment. The session of undergraduate medical courses will commence from February 2, 2021.