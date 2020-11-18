NEET Counselling 2020: MCC To Begin Round 2 Counselling Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 2 From Today @Mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today strat the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2020 for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats. Candidates, seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes will have to register on the official website, mcc.nic.in, between November 18 and November 22. As per the official NEET counselling schedule, payment, choice filling and choice locking facilities during the second round will be available from November 19 to 22.

MCC will announce round 2 counselling results on November 25 and selected candidates will have to take admission between November 26 and December 5.

The counselling committee announced NEET counselling 2020 result for the first round on November 6. The last date for reporting was extended till November 16.

Registration November 18 to 22 (up to 3 pm) Payment, choice filling and locking November 19 to 22 (up to 11:59 pm) Processing of seat allotment November 23 and 24 Result November 25 Reporting November 26 to December 5

Registration for the third or mop-up round, will start on December 10. Result of the mop-up round will be announced on December 17 and selected candidates will have to take admission from December 18 to 26.

