  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2020: MCC To Begin Round 2 Counselling Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: MCC To Begin Round 2 Counselling Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET Round 2 Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start registration for NEET round 2 counselling 2020 today, November 18, at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 10:35 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: Allahabad High Court Issues Notice To National Testing Agency
NEET Preparation Guide: Understanding The Syllabus And Exam Pattern
UP NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced At Upneet.gov.in
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others
UP NEET Merit List 2020 Released For Round 1 Counselling @ Upneet.gov.in
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC To Begin Round 2 Counselling Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 2 From Today @Mcc.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today strat the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2020 for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats. Candidates, seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes will have to register on the official website, mcc.nic.in, between November 18 and November 22. As per the official NEET counselling schedule, payment, choice filling and choice locking facilities during the second round will be available from November 19 to 22.

MCC will announce round 2 counselling results on November 25 and selected candidates will have to take admission between November 26 and December 5.

The counselling committee announced NEET counselling 2020 result for the first round on November 6. The last date for reporting was extended till November 16.

NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule (Round 2 Dates)

Registration

November 18 to 22 (up to 3 pm)

Payment, choice filling and locking

November 19 to 22 (up to 11:59 pm)

Processing of seat allotment

November 23 and 24

Result

November 25

Reporting

November 26 to December 5

Registration for the third or mop-up round, will start on December 10. Result of the mop-up round will be announced on December 17 and selected candidates will have to take admission from December 18 to 26.

Read || NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Merit List Status Of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand Among Others

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Counselling MCC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2020: Allahabad High Court Issues Notice To National Testing Agency
NEET 2020: Allahabad High Court Issues Notice To National Testing Agency
Uttar Pradesh: Higher Education Institutes To Reopen From November 23
Uttar Pradesh: Higher Education Institutes To Reopen From November 23
DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University Postgraduate Admission Starts Today
DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University Postgraduate Admission Starts Today
Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: Merit List Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: Merit List Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
DU NCWEB 2020 4th Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes At Miranda, Hansraj For BA Courses
DU NCWEB 2020 4th Cut-Off List Out; Admission Closes At Miranda, Hansraj For BA Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................