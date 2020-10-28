Image credit: Shutterstock NEE Counselling 2020 registration begins today. The MCC revised the schedule for NEET counselling on October 27.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) counselling from today, October 28. NEET Counselling 2020 was earlier scheduled to begin on October 27, however, it was postponed due to technical error.

According to the latest schedule available on the MCC’s website, the NEET UG Counselling 2020 will commence from today, October 27, 2020. “It is for the information to all candidates that the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e 28th October, 2020 due to some technical reasons. The updated schedule will be displayed shortly on MCC website,” reads the official notice.

The NEET counselling schedule has been released for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. For the state quota seats, NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted by the respective state authorities.

Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentile (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) are eligible to participate in NEET 2020 counselling.

NEET counselling 2020: How To Register

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold the NEET 2020 counselling.

Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads- “UG Medical Counselling”

Tap on- ‘New Registration’

Fill in your credentials and submit

Once a new roll no. and password is generated, register for NEET Counselling.

Now go to- ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials, login and submit

Verify the information displayed on the screen from the NTA database and ‘Confirm Registration’.

Download and save the registration slip.

Pay the application fee.

Fill the choices of course and colleges.

NEET counselling 2020: Documents Required:

NEET Admit Card

NEET Scorecard or NEET Rankcard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate

PwD Certificate

NRI/ OCI candidates

Passport copy of sponsored, embassy certificate

Sponsorship affidavit

Relationship Affidavit

NEET counselling 2020: AIQ includes: