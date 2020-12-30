NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Announces Schedule For Stray Vacancy Round, Registration From January 4

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start registration for the stray vacancy round of NEET counselling from January 4, 2021. Keeping in view the extension of the last date for MBBS admission MCC has released a revised NEET counselling schedule for the stray vacancy round. “As per Letter No. NMC/Legal/2020/(10310)/126961 dated 24.12.2020 the last date of admission in MBBS Course for the academic session 2020-21 has been extended till 15th January, 2021,” the MCC said.

The application window for this round will be available from January 4 to 6, up to 12 pm. The payment facility will be available up to 3 pm.

List of students in order of merit -- equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats-- will be sent to the Medical and Dental colleges on January 7 and candidates will have to report at allotted institutes from January 7 to January 15.

NEET Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2020 Schedule

Events Dates Fresh Registration/Payment January 4, 2021, to January 6, 2021 (up to 12 pm )

*Payment facility will be available till January 6, 2021, up to 3 pm Reversion of Vacant Seats to Deemed/ Central Universities/ AIIMS & JIPMER/ Central Institutes (ABVIMS & , VMMC, ESIC, Rohini) after completion of Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2020 January 6, 2021 Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats to the Medical and Dental Colleges January 7, 2021 Physical Reporting at the Institutes for Stray Vacancy Round January 7 to 15, 2021 Start of Session for UG Courses February 2, 2021

The MCC has directed participating institutes to treat Saturdays and Sundays as working days for “ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule”, keeping in view the “limited time available for conducting counselling”.