NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Announces Schedule For Stray Vacancy Round, Registration From January 4

MCC NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start registration for the stray vacancy round of NEET counselling from January 4, 2021, at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 30, 2020 3:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start registration for the stray vacancy round of NEET counselling from January 4, 2021. Keeping in view the extension of the last date for MBBS admission MCC has released a revised NEET counselling schedule for the stray vacancy round. “As per Letter No. NMC/Legal/2020/(10310)/126961 dated 24.12.2020 the last date of admission in MBBS Course for the academic session 2020-21 has been extended till 15th January, 2021,” the MCC said.

The application window for this round will be available from January 4 to 6, up to 12 pm. The payment facility will be available up to 3 pm.

List of students in order of merit -- equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats-- will be sent to the Medical and Dental colleges on January 7 and candidates will have to report at allotted institutes from January 7 to January 15.

NEET Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2020 Schedule

Events

Dates

Fresh Registration/Payment

January 4, 2021, to January 6, 2021 (up to 12 pm )


*Payment facility will be available till January 6, 2021, up to 3 pm

Reversion of Vacant Seats to Deemed/ Central Universities/ AIIMS & JIPMER/ Central Institutes (ABVIMS & , VMMC, ESIC, Rohini) after completion of Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2020

January 6, 2021

Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats to the Medical and Dental Colleges

January 7, 2021

Physical Reporting at the Institutes for Stray Vacancy Round

January 7 to 15, 2021

Start of Session for UG Courses

February 2, 2021

The MCC has directed participating institutes to treat Saturdays and Sundays as working days for “ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule”, keeping in view the “limited time available for conducting counselling”.

