NEET Counselling 2020: Final Result Of Mop-Up Round Declared, Allotment Letter Released

Allotment letter for NEET mop-up round has been released

The final result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG-2020) mop-up round has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on December 17. The selected MBBS candidates can login to MCC NEET UG-2020 website to procure their result and the letter.

The mop-round was held to fill the vacant seats for MBBS/BDS programmes in deemed and central universities including Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry .

Steps to check NEET UG-2020 result

Open the official website of Medical Counseling Committee (MCC)

Check the online services tab and select Allotment letter mop-up round option

The Login window will open. Enter your roll number, date-of-birth and captcha code and submit

The candidates will be shown the results window along with their offer letter

All the candidates who have not been allotted a seat or those who exited from NEET 2020 counselling were eligible to appear in the mop-up round. Meanwhile MCC has released application forms for NEET 2021 to be held on May 2.