NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling

The NEET counselling 2020 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) seats will soon be released on the official website of the medical counselling committee, mcc.nic.in. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), on behalf of the MCC, will hold NEET counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats. State counselling for NEET UG 2020 will be held by respective state authorities, as per the rules of that particular state.

Candidates, seeking admission to central universities, or admission through AIQ NEET counselling, can check the following information.

NEET Counselling 2020: Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Q. Who are eligible for NEET counselling under All India Quota and Deemed University?

A. All candidates, except them from Jammu and Kashmir, who have qualified for AIQ seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG 2020 can participate in the counselling process under AIQ and for deemed universities.

Q. What is the NEET reservation policy at central universities?

A. NEET reservation criteria at central universities:

Delhi University (LHMC,UCMS, MAMC): 15% seats are reserved for AIQ counselling and the remaining 85% seats are for students who studied Class 11 and 12 in Delhi.

Aligarh Muslim University: 50% seats are reserved for students who studied at AMU schools for at least three years. The rest 50% of seats are open to all.

Banaras Hindu University: All candidates who have qualified in NEET exam and eligible for NEET counselling can participate in the BHU counselling process.

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia: Out of the 50 BDS seats, three will be reserved for students who have passed Class 10, 12 qualifying exams from Jamia Schools. The remaining 47 seats are open to all.

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjang Hospital: 15% + AIR seats of Institute Quota for AIQ and rest for candidates of Delhi who have studied Class 11 and 12 in Delhi.

Q. How to participate in AFMS counseling?

A. To participate in AFMS counseling, candidates will be required to register with an option that they are willing to take part in AFMS counseling. The list of such candidates will be sent to AFMS authorities for offline counseling with respect to physical fitness and personality test. The result will be displayed on the MCC website.

Q. What is the process of NEET counselling and online allotment?

A. The online allotment process includes:

Registration and payment of fees Exercising and locking of choices Publication of seat allotment result, reporting at the allotted Medical colleges.

Q. How many rounds will be for AIQ counselling?

A. NEET 2020 counselling for AIQ seats will be held in two rounds.

Q. What documents are required for reporting at colleges?

A. Candidates will be required to produce original and attached photocopies of the following documents:

NEET admit card Result/rank letter Date of birth certificate (if Class 10 certificate does not bear the information) Class 10 certificate Class 12 certificate Class 12 mark sheet Passport-size photograph used in the application form Provisional allotment letter ID Proof Category certificate (if applicable)

Q. Can I know which seat I am likely to get at my rank?

A. Candidates can check the previous year’s allotment data from the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, to get an idea of the pattern in previous years. However, this will only be indicative, without any guarantee for the current year.

Q. Is it necessary to fill up and lock the choices?

A. Yes. After online registration, candidates must fill their choices of institutions and courses in the order of their preference. Once choices are filled in, it can be modified before locking it.

Q. Can I join the college I was allotted in round 1 if I participate in round 2 counselling?

A. Yes. Candidates can participate in round 2 counselling after getting a seat in the first round.

Candidates need not report or join the allotted college of round 1 since there is free exit. If they want to hold the round 1 seat they can join the college of round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for round 2.